Did India-Chinese soldiers clash again in Ladakh? PLA accuses Indian Army of these …

India-China Standoff In Ladakh: LAC tension in Ladakh is not being named. Clashes are reported once again from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the midst of a deadlock over the past three months. This time China has claimed that Indian soldiers have fired warning shots on the Line of Actual Control. A spokesman for the Chinese Army claims that the Indian Army opened fire on the southern bank of Pangong Lake in violation of the Line of Actual Control.

A Chinese army spokesman said, Chinese troops (PLA) were forced to retaliate to bring the situation under control. However, there has been no response from India yet. A Chinese military spokesman said, "The Indian Army crossed the LAC illegally and entered the southern edge of Pangong Lake and into Shenpao Mountain area."

China government-owned Global Times claims that Indian troops crossed the line of actual control (LAC) near the south bank of Pangong Tso Lake on Monday.

In a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Chinese Army, it said that during the operation, the Indian Army opened fire in a threatening manner to the Chinese soldiers. The PLA was forced to retaliate to stabilize the situation. ”China called it a highly inflammatory action.

Let us tell you that the tension on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has increased considerably after the 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in the violent clashes on 15 June in the Galvan Valley of eastern Ladakh. Chinese soldiers were also casualties, but the neighboring country did not give their details. According to a US intelligence report, 35 Chinese soldiers were also killed.