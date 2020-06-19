Did Labor Of Love Just Sabotage Kristy’s Search For The Perfect Man?

Spoilers forward for the June 18 episode of Fox‘s Labor of Love, referred to as “40 Yr Outdated Fathers.“

Solely six males have been left in Kristy Katzmann‘s seek for the right man to father her youngsters on Labor of Love firstly of “40 Yr Outdated Fathers,” and the episode pitted the potential dads-to-be up towards labor pains, home drama, and restricted time to speak up Kristy. The largest wild card of the episode was positively Keith Reams, who had spent his time on Labor of Love proving that he has a scorching mood, and he lastly revealed his “fireplace” to Kristy. The outcome was Kristy sending Keith house, however not earlier than Labor of Love could have sabotaged her objective to seek out the proper man.