Did Legacies Really Kill Off All Those Characters?

Are They All Really Lifeless?

The Necromancer introduced Kai Parker again to life, so I will exit on a limb and say no. Any Legacies followers that had been devastated by this episode can take solace in the truth that all three of those characters can come again, and the skeptic in me thinks not less than 2 of three shall be okay by the tip of Season 2. In fact, it might take some time to search out out contemplating Season 2 of Legacies has halted manufacturing. Don’t fret, Season three is assured so it is solely a matter of time earlier than the present returns!