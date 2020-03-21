Did Legacies Really Kill Off All Those Characters?

Go away a Remark
Warning! The next accommodates spoilers for the Legacies episode “Life Was So A lot Simpler Once I Solely Cared About Myself.” Learn at your personal threat.
Legacies threw lots at followers in “Life Was So A lot Simpler Once I Solely Cared About Myself,” and doubtlessly killed three characters all in the midst of one episode. It wasn’t fairly that easy after all, contemplating magic and all that, which has me questioning: which of those deaths are actually legit?
To unravel this, let’s break down the three key deaths. This is what occurred in every case, and a few gentle hypothesis on which Legacies character is “lifeless” and which can be “actually lifeless.”
Alyssa
Darkish Josie actually earned her nickname early into the episode by killing Ayssa with out a second thought. It wasn’t that way back Josie was being affected by her classmate, however Darkish Josie went and flipped the script and confirmed her sister Lizzie this transformation is not a sport.
Later in Legacies‘ episode, nonetheless, Alyssa was seen hanging out in Darkish Josie’s nook alongside The Necromancer. It seems he introduced her again, although solely time will inform if there’s some limitation on her resurrection and what this new partnership will deliver. Keep in mind, Olivia Liang could also be leaving Legacies for one more CW sequence, so the present might lose her quickly anyway.
Raf
Raf went on a journey with Landon to determine what the large pool of blood he discovered was about, and who it belonged to. The Legacies character lastly received his reply, and was clearly distraught when he discovered it was his personal.
It seems The Necromancer ambushed Raf and killed him, all within the title of constructing him an undead slave. Raf is technically lifeless, however he is additionally alive for the second, so his Legacies destiny stays to be seen going ahead.
Landon
Maybe probably the most devastating loss of life of Legacies‘ newest episode, Landon met his finish through a golden arrow. It seems Raf was changed into a zombie by The Necromancer all to deliver Landon to an finish, and now it seems the immortal is gone for good.
For those who do not bear in mind, the golden arrow was the one factor that would kill Landon for good. Now Hope’s hanging out in Darkish Josie’s thoughts, and can presumably emerge solely to search out out Landon is lifeless. Once more, Legacies made two characters on this episode undead already, so it is arduous to not speculate the identical will occur with Landon. Maybe the one approach The Necromancer may acquire management of Landon was by killing him for actual?
Are They All Really Lifeless?
The Necromancer introduced Kai Parker again to life, so I will exit on a limb and say no. Any Legacies followers that had been devastated by this episode can take solace in the truth that all three of those characters can come again, and the skeptic in me thinks not less than 2 of three shall be okay by the tip of Season 2. In fact, it might take some time to search out out contemplating Season 2 of Legacies has halted manufacturing. Don’t fret, Season three is assured so it is solely a matter of time earlier than the present returns!
For now Legacies airs on The CW Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for extra on the sequence, and for the most recent information taking place in tv and flicks.
