Did Legends Of Tomorrow Say Goodbye To Major Characters For Good In Season 5 Finale?

Warning: spoilers lie forward for the Season 5 finale of Legends of Tomorrow on The CW, known as “Swan Thong.”

Legends of Tomorrow has formally wrapped as the one Arrowverse sequence of the 2020 spring season that managed to complete manufacturing. The Season 5 finale concluded in about as bonkers a method as followers have come to count on out of Legends of Tomorrow, and with out bringing in a large Beebo to save lots of the day! In the method, although, Legends seemingly mentioned goodbye to not one however three heroes.