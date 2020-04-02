Did ‘Little Women’ Leave Modern Water Bottles in the Background of a Scene?

Greta Gerwig’s “Little Girls” seems to have left behind a couple of little errors – specifically a black Hydro Flask and a Poland Spring water bottle.

Self-proclaimed “Little Girls” superfan Madelyn Rancourt, who claims to have seen the film seven occasions in theaters, uncovered the flaw to the web by way of TikTok on March 26.

After establishing her credibility by displaying her “Little Girls” memorabilia, Rancourt zooms in on the reasonably dimly-lit scene when the March household meets the Laurences for the first time, revealing two bottles in plain sight behind Timothée Chalamet.

Rancourt’s video rapidly brought on a stir on TikTok, accumulating almost 100,000 views to date and over 100 feedback.

Some followers shared their very own theories on why the bottles went unnoticed, with one consumer suggesting that Gerwig left them in to pay homage to fellow interval piece director Sofia Coppola, who famously positioned a pair of Converse in her movie “Marie Antoinette.”

Nevertheless, this example might be extra akin to the Starbucks cup that made a cameo in a “Sport of Thrones” scene final yr, which was chalked as much as the proven fact that generally, issues are merely forgotten on set.

Rancourt adopted up with one other TikTok on March 31, bringing to her viewers’ consideration that Chalamet and Gerwig, together with forged members Laura Dern and Saiorse Ronan, really broke down this actual scene for Vainness Honest earlier than the movie was launched in theaters. They failed to note the water bottles then, too, although Rancourt factors out that they’re, once more, clearly seen.

“They didn’t even point out it, like they didn’t even discover,” Rancourt says in disbelief, asking in her caption if others assume the forged is conscious that the water bottles made it into the movie.

One commenter identified, the significance of script supervisors — all the time an necessary job on film units, particularly in interval movies.

