Did Marvel Get The Most Out Of Thanos?

Thanos, nevertheless, is a spectacular exception. Not solely was the prolonged build-up of his presence distinctive, however his arrival on the primary stage is unprecedented. Working example: he’s the one Marvel Cinematic Universe villain to have his personal movie. His title is probably not within the title, as is usually the case, however there is no such thing as a denying that Avengers: Infinity Warfare is his film, as it’s his arc and his actions to realize his objectives that encourage the entire plot. Positive, there are moments when it seems to be like Thor goes to return in and steal his thunder (pun 10000% meant), however the icing on the cake is that he will get what he desires when all is alleged and carried out and efficiently eliminates half of life in existence. It’s laborious to ask for larger capitalization of a blockbuster heavy.