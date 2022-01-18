Did Mateo do his thing? Lionel Messi’s technical problems at The Best gala that caused a furor on social media

Lionel Messi put on a real show, albeit an involuntary one, at The Best gala. Although he did not win the award given by FIFA to the best footballer of the year, La Pulga was a trend for a technical problem during the award ceremony that was made virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The man from Rosario was shortlisted along with Robert Lewandowski and Mohamed Salah, but it was the Pole who won the player of the year award for the second time in a row. Apart from this, the Argentine was part of the ideal eleven of FIFA along with Donnarumma, Dias, Bonucci, Alaba; Kante, Jorginho, De Bruyne; Lewandowski, Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo.

About the end of the transmission, both in the announcement of the ideal team and in the end with the winner of The Best, Lionel Messi suffered some technical inconveniences. For a moment, your connection was interrupted.

While the award for the best player in the world according to FIFA was being developed, La Pulga suffered from some technical flaws

However, what attracted the most attention and different reactions on social networks was his continuous trouble focusing the camera, a situation that caused several smiles. “Would it have been Mateo?”, they wondered. during the TYC Sports broadcast.

Of course, this detail did not go unnoticed by users of Twitter, which also They highlighted its simplicity because it wore an informal look.

“The one who has 7 ballon d’or does what he wants”, wrote a user. “So simple, I love him with all my being,” added Agustina. “I was in my pajamas doing on the table, I love it. Someone more Argentine than him, there isn’t. End”, joked Luca, who also surrendered at the feet of La Pulga.

The jokes continued and one compared Messi’s position in front of the gala and the rest of the footballers. “The kids receiving the diploma virtually / The kid who took all the subjects”. Several others highlighted the “pajama” of La Pulga, while Bob highlighted that the Argentine “He has 10 of those awards, he’s letting the kids have fun.”

FIFA’s The Best Gala

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski beat Rosario Lionel Messi and Egyptian Mohamed Salah, and won the FIFA The Best award as the best player of the year 2021. Lewa won the award for the second consecutive year and together with the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo he is the top winner. The Polish striker took revenge on the crack from Rosario, who won the Ballon d’Or from France Football at the end of last year.

”It is an honor to receive this award, which is also from my teammates and my coaches. It is for them”, said the attacker of Bayern Münich of Germany through the videoconference in the virtual ceremony that took place in Zürich, Switzerland, with the presence of the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino. The Polish attacker converted 69 goals during 2021, made 10 assists and won three championships.

Furthermore, the Spanish Alexia Putellas won the award for best player just as she had done with the Ballon d’Or. The Barcelona player from Spain got more votes over her partner Jennifer Hermoso and the Australian Sam Kerr, who plays for Chelsea. ”I am very happy and I have to be very grateful to my teammates. In Spain there is talent but there was a lack of time and a project. Barça is doing an incredible job”, said Putellas. Meanwhile, Argentina Estefanía Banini was chosen in the FIFA women’s ideal eleven.

Chelsea, the last winner of the European Champions League, was the team that won the most The Best awards at night. First through German Thomas Tuchel, chosen the best coach over the Spanish Josep Guardiola and the Italian Roberto Mancini, and second with Emma Hayes, who was awarded the prize to best trainer. The Senegalese Edouard Mendy was chosen the best goalkeeper of the year. His great performance at Chelsea, the last champion of the Champions League, prevailed over the Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma and the historic Manuel Neuer.

For its part, Chilean Christiane Endler won the award for best goalkeeper and became the first South American to achieve it. His start was at Unión La Calera in Chile and he also played for Chelsea in England and Valencia in Spain. He currently plays in Lyon, France. In addition, the cardiac arrest suffered by Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen during the last European Championship led to the Danish national team’s medical staff and players obtaining the Fair Play award. In addition, fans from Denmark and Finland won the Fan Awards for their respective shows of support for Eriksen.

The Argentine kept the award at the ceremony of The Best

The Puskas award was in the hands of the Argentine Erik Lamela for his rabona goal for Tottenham against Arsenal in a 2-1 Premier League defeat. FIFA awarded two special mentions. The first for the Canadian Christine Sinclair, who has accumulated 188 so far. Sinclair, 38, won the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and was greeted by Steve Nash in a video. The second was in the hands of Cristiano Ronaldo, creditor of the record for goals in the history of the national teams, with 115.

“I have to thank my teammates for this. This is a special award from FIFA, an institution I respect a lot. It is an honor to be the top scorer in national team football. I enjoy and my motivation is still there. I have worked very hard since I was eight years old. I hope to play four or five more years”, said the Manchester United striker.

