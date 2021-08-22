Did Nayanthara Simply Ascertain She’s Engaged To Vignesh?

The alleged courting between Nayantara and Vignesh Sivan has lengthy been mentioned. However up to now neither of them has showed anything else about their plans to go into into a wedding courting.

However on Tuesday, Nayanthara took the highest spot at the pattern record after a display’s promo, appearing glimpses of the actress speaking about her engagement ring, went insanely viral.

Nayanthara, who seemed within the tv display to advertise her new film Netrikann, can also be noticed within the promo video talking with presenter Dhivyadharshi.

When requested about her ring, Nayanthara says in Tamil, “That is an engagement ring.” Dhivyadharshi is going on to invite Nayanthara what she likes about Vignesh Shivan when the actress says “The whole lot”. Aaah, how candy is that!

Nayanthara has been relationship Vignesh Shivan since 2018 – the couple fell in love after they labored in combination for the 2015 movie Naanum Rowdydhaan.

Stories of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s speculated engagement surfaced in 2019 when Nayanthara addressed Vignesh Shivan as her “fiance” at an match that 12 months.

What adopted have been experiences in their speculated marriage ceremony plans, which the duo denied.

In March of this 12 months, Vignesh Shivan appeared to trace at a conceivable engagement to this cherished publish, which introduced a glimpse of Nayanthara’s ring at the engagement finger.

His caption in Tamil – “Viralodu uyir kooda korthu” – loosely interprets to “Finger is entwined with existence.”

