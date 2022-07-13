Did Neymar ignore him? A video was released in which the Brazilian seems to avoid Mbappé amid rumors of differences at PSG

The doubt was sown in the networks



The PSG lives hectic hours. It is that, although the Parisian cast managed to retain Kylian Mbappehis maximum figure next to Lionel Messiis in a deep restructuring process that included the arrival of a new football adviser (Louis Fields), change of coach (Christophe Galtier instead of Mauricio Pochettino) and the promise of great fit in the insole. In this new era, the French media assure that Kiki today has “the keys to the club”, that is, he has decision-making power regarding the bases of the new squad. And everything indicates that Neymar is not among his priorities.

A few days ago, in fact, the information came out that the institution informed the Brazilian attacker that he will not be in the front line of the group and that they are looking for a new destination for him. Although at the end of the current season he performed at a good level, Until January 2022, Neymar had only played 130 games out of 245 for his team. A permanent party, of the fifty games last season, he played 28, just over half.

Mbappé even said in the decisive meetings for his continuity that “no player should be above the PSG shield”, something that Pochettino also repeated ad nauseam, and the phrase pronounced days ago by Nasser Al-Khelaïfi in the daily The Parisian: “We don’t want more ostentation or more bling-bing, the castanets are over”.

They are signs that, precisely, the link between the attackers is not the most fluid. Y a video that went viral in the last few hours deepened the controversy. The same takes place in a PSG training in which the players are seen somewhat warm. There, in an exercise, Mbappé seems to extend his arms towards Neymar to do his part, but the Brazilian does not look at him.. The one who approaches is an assistant, who does the work with Kiki. Y Messi appears from behind, whom Ney does take by the hands to comply with the order.

“Neymar has ignored Mbappé to wait for Messi, I feel disappointed”wrote Twitter user @AlberrtoRM. And other voices arose in consonance. “Neymar rejecting Mbappé to train with Messi gives me years of life,” added @EnElVar. “I don’t want to play with you, I’m a friend of Lio. Neymar”, interpreted @plexaleOK.

Now, does he actually ignore it? When Mbappé stretches out his arms, as the shot is centered on the protagonists, it is not clear if she does it inviting Neymar or waiting for the assistant with whom she finally works. Yes, there seems to be an instant of doubt in both. And both Kylian and the Brazilian look off camera, perhaps waiting for their exercise partners. The truth is that the spread of the video spurred the versions of distance between the two.

This weekend, the squad will take a flight to Japan to start a friendly tour in that country, where they will play a total of three games to get to the start of Ligue 1 in the best way. On July 20 they will play their first meeting in Tokyo before the Kawasaki Frontale (five-time J-.League winner); on the 23rd he will do it before the Urawa Reds in Saitama; and two days later it will be measured in Osaka against Play Osaka. Will Neymar be there? Is the viral video just an optical illusion or a very close shot that deceives?

KEEP READING:

The romantic walk of Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo through Paris: the photo in front of one of the iconic monuments

They offered Cristiano Ronaldo to PSG, but they assure that they will reject his signing for an unusual reason