Did Ozark Season 3’s Big Death Actually Occur?

To illustrate the Ozark character received sensible although and was extra involved about defending the Byrdes and, maybe extra importantly, Ruth. He could attempt to lay a bit decrease, and maybe do one thing loopy like return to the Ozarks to be able to get Ruth. Granted, it is not fairly as large a danger as of late with Helen Pierce not within the image, although Wendy would possibly go after her brother once more understanding what a danger he’s to all the things she and Marty have constructed. Or perhaps not, maybe the Byrde matriarch can be thrilled to see her brother alive. The unpredictability of how the twist would play out is a big a part of why I wish to imagine this principle is true, regardless of any proof on the contrary.