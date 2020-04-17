Did Ozark Season 3’s Big Death Actually Occur?

Depart a Remark
Warning! The next accommodates spoilers for Ozark Season 3. Learn at your individual danger!
Ozark Season Three was stuffed with twists and turns and, as normal, some extremely upsetting conditions. With that stated, the Netflix unique featured one main loss of life specifically that ranks among the many present’s most devastating exits but, the loss of life of Wendy’s brother Ben.
Although Tom Pelphrey’s character had solely been part of Ozark for the season, his character had a powerful affect on audiences and on the collection as an entire. A lot in order that I’ve a principle that Ben could not have died in Season Three like we had been all led to imagine, and that he might come into the story ought to Ozark return for Season 4.
What Occurred To Ben And Why
Ben’s arrival within the Ozark’s was not a quiet one, because the character streaked his method into the Byrde household dwelling and proper into their enterprise. Ben quickly realized concerning the household enterprise and, as most individuals would, started to freak out. Ben finally leveled out and even started a relationship with Ruth Langmore whereas staying with the household, however issues modified drastically when he went off his treatment.
Ben going off his treatment triggered his temper to change into way more erratic, and the Ozark Season Three character quickly discovered himself in scorching water. Ben felt empowered to trigger a stink about his sister and brother-in-law’s enterprise, and his outbursts quickly caught the eye of the Byrde’s associate and lawyer to the Navarro cartel, Helen Pierce. Pierce ensured Ben was dedicated to be able to shield their secrets and techniques, however Ben finally received out due to Ruth and the insane Darlene Snell.
As soon as free, an erratic Ben went to search out Helen and expose the true nature of her enterprise to her daughter. It was a line that could not be uncrossed, and Ben was primarily a lifeless man from that time on. Wendy tried to save lots of her brother, however regardless of her greatest efforts, he regularly tried to sabotage her escape. With no different possibility, Wendy finally gave up Ben’s location to Helen, who despatched her muscle to kill him exterior the restaurant.
Why There’s Purpose To Be Skeptical
The final shot we see of Ben is him being approached by Helen Pierce’s muscle, Nelson. The subsequent time Ben his talked about, his supposed physique is retrieved by Marty and Ruth wrapped from head to toe in opaque plastic and tape. The 2 might’ve taken an opportunity to verify the physique, however as a substitute load him into the funeral dwelling’s incinerator and switch him into ashes.
Whereas Ozark has by no means been a present to deliberately deceive, Season Three simply did a trick that many exhibits previously have performed to idiot audiences. With no specific shot of Ben’s face autopsy, there is a slight risk that he’s truly alive, and that the particular person given over to Marty was just a few particular person wrapped up in a whole lot of trash baggage.
It is a principle that, understandably, I feel many Ozark followers will likely be skeptical of. The Netflix unique has killed off notable characters earlier than, and even has had them seem as ghosts. One factor is hasn’t performed, nevertheless, is introduced somebody again from the lifeless, or faked a loss of life. So then, why do I feel there’s an opportunity that Ben might nonetheless be alive?
The Hitman’s Dialog With The Therapist And Helen
Nelson’s confrontation with Ben was considered one of his two main appearances in Ozark Season 3, the primary being when he killed the therapist who was extorting Marty and Wendy for studying about their enterprise. The therapist took a gathering with Nelson, who made up some story a couple of canine that would not depart his yard, and the way he wished to take it in, however stated it felt irresponsible given how a lot time he spends at work.
The story finally lead nowhere, however later when Nelson and Helen had been speaking as they watched the therapists automobile and physique sink into the river, he talked concerning the therapist. Nelson stated he appreciated that the therapist was listener, and when Helen requested him if he ever will get bored with his line of labor he stated “probably not,” after a heavy sigh. I am undecided how different Ozark followers noticed it, however I felt like he wasn’t being fully trustworthy.
Why is that this vital? As a result of Nelson is the one particular person there to witness Ben’s loss of life. In a rhetorical scenario the place he was burnt out, he could have given Wendy’s brother a move, although one would query why contemplating it would be an pointless danger to his security. Nelson is aware of Helen is as chilly as anybody within the Navarro cartel, so I am going to admit it is a arduous promote the Ozark character would spare Ben and swap a physique simply due to one remedy session. Nonetheless, we’ve got the shortage of physique, believable deniability, and a few very fascinating plot threads to contemplate if Ben survived the bar encounter.
How Ben’s Survival Would Affect Ozark Season 4
In a hypothetical scenario the place Ben is alive, I can not think about it might take lengthy to search out out. Ben saved inflicting hassle when he was off his treatment, primarily by making an attempt to alert the authorities of the exercise of the Navarro cartel. If Nelson merely walked away and left Ben to do his personal factor, I can not think about he’d get too far earlier than going to the police.
To illustrate the Ozark character received sensible although and was extra involved about defending the Byrdes and, maybe extra importantly, Ruth. He could attempt to lay a bit decrease, and maybe do one thing loopy like return to the Ozarks to be able to get Ruth. Granted, it is not fairly as large a danger as of late with Helen Pierce not within the image, although Wendy would possibly go after her brother once more understanding what a danger he’s to all the things she and Marty have constructed. Or perhaps not, maybe the Byrde matriarch can be thrilled to see her brother alive. The unpredictability of how the twist would play out is a big a part of why I wish to imagine this principle is true, regardless of any proof on the contrary.
Do you assume there’s an opportunity Ben remains to be alive? Pontificate in our ballot and stream all launched seasons of Ozark over on Netflix. As at all times, proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for all the most recent occurring in tv and films.
