Did Roseanne Impact The Conners’ Latest Heartbreak From Beyond The Grave?

Warning! The following comprises spoilers for The Conners’ episode “The Icewoman Cometh.” Learn at your individual danger!
The Conners acquired again into Dan’s love life in its newest episode, and surprisingly, Roseanne made a cameo. Clearly, not in the best way one would historically anticipate, with Roseanne Barr nowhere to be seen. No, the spirit of the Conner matriarch was seemingly summoned from past the grave in a dialog between Dan and Becky. Roseanne’s presence was felt in a key scene within the episode, however is it potential she influenced a later occasion as effectively?
Not lengthy after invisibly Roseanne seemingly confirmed that she meant it when she mentioned Dan was to be depressing the remainder of his life if she died earlier than him by dropping a paint can within the storage, Dan determined to try to patch issues up with Louise. However when he arrived with flowers in hand after her efficiency, he walked backstage to see her making out with one other man. Rejected, Dan dropped his flowers within the trash, and left the bar depressing.
Humorous the way it labored out like that, particularly given how the scenario unfolded. Had Dan not been stopped by a bouncer briefly after the efficiency, he might have caught Louise earlier than she locked lips with one other man. Did ghost Roseanne have one thing to do with this as effectively? Is Dan Conner being cursed by his deceased spouse, and is he doomed to dwell a lifetime of distress?
Whereas I might completely love for The Conners to shift gears and make the remainder of the season in regards to the household exorcising the ghost of Roseanne Conner, I believe it is also possible that The Conners is doing a giant arc on Dan Conner’s grief. Dan definitely desires an opportunity at love once more, however as he informed Becky, has had hassle overcoming the guilt of relationship Louise. Each time he discovered one thing he loved doing along with her, there was the tinge of guilt in understanding it was an expertise he wished he shared with Roseanne.
The paint can factor was definitely loopy, and supplied it was really Roseanne, maybe Dan acquired the unsuitable message from her. Perhaps Roseanne was attempting to say she had a change of coronary heart, or possibly even attempting to cease Dan from seeing Louise later that day and witnessing her locking lips with that random dude. Hey, I do not know the way ghost guidelines work in The Conners, although I might wager the present would not try to got down to make Roseanne Conner look dangerous no matter how issues shook out between the forged and Roseanne Barr.
Will Dan have the ability to discover love and happiness?
