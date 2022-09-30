Did Sodom exist? Where was she, how was she destroyed and why homosexuality had nothing to do with it

The French writer and journalist Frédéric Martel traveled to Jordan and Israel to investigate if the biblical city of Sodom really existed and the real reason for its destruction.

While doing research for his book Sodomain which he explores homosexual relations between members of the Vatican, the French writer and journalist Frederic Martel couldn’t help but think about that Biblical Sodom, the city that, according to the sacred texts of Christianity, God destroyed because of the sins of its inhabitants.

To this day, the word “sodomite”, rather than the adjective to name the person who comes from Sodom, refers in a pejorative way to homosexuality between men and, more precisely, to anal sex. But, Where does that statement come from if, in the Bible, there is never any reference to homosexuality in the story of Sodom?

in his book In search of Sodoma natural offshoot of his earlier book on the Vatican, Martel traveled to Jordan and Israel to tour the ground and speak with experts to answer some age-old questions: Did the biblical city of Sodom really exist? If so, where was he really? And, perhaps most important of all, What caused its destruction and consequent disappearance?

To eradicate the idea that the alleged homosexuality of the Sodomites had something to do with the “wrath of God” that would end up destroying the city and all its inhabitants, Martel investigates the idea supported by the archaeologist Steven Collinswho has been working for years at the Tall al-Hammam archaeological site in Jordan -where the remains of ancient Sodom would be- and that ensures that the city would have been destroyed by “a violent atmospheric depression” and not by “brimstone and fire”as the Bible maintains.

“I’m going to work here, maybe until the end of my days.” Steven Collins is an archaeologist who is not afraid of time. His object of study, the ancient city of Sodom, would have existed in the Bronze Age, about five thousand years ago: patience is part of his trade.

With khaki explorer clothes, quintessential white beard and cowboy hat, Collins is an American academic from New Mexico. When I meet him in Tall al-Hammam, he is surrounded by a swarm of Jordanian workers and assistants who are digging very carefully, under the sweltering sun, often with their bare hands, to avoid any kind of damage.

We are a few kilometers from Jordan, near a city called Al Kafrein, in the far west of Amman, the capital of Jordan. The place is quite difficult to find, but thanks to the skillful driver and my Arabic researcher and translator, Abbas Saad, a Lebanese Shia student in Beirut that I had come with me to Jordan, we ended up finding the archaeological site. We must leave the car on the side of the road, near a small isolated mosque, Al-Kulafaa Al-Rachideen (the only indication they gave us) and walk three hundred meters along a long dirt and dust road. A small sign tells us that we have reached our destination: “Tall al-Hammam, Excavation Project”.

Strange deposits, by the way. There, the ancient city of Sodom would have been swallowed up by the earth, at the top of a hill of rocky earth. And what a paradox! We are three hundred meters high and yet we are two hundred meters below sea level! The Dead Sea is about ten kilometers away, and it is one of the lowest and driest places on the planet. Tall al-Hammam remains fertile and well irrigated, due to the proximity of the King Abdallah Canal. The Jordan River is practically dry and cannot fulfill this function. As far as the eye can see: the marvelous biblical landscapes. I see fields of bananas and oranges, olive groves, orchards where they grow dates, cucumbers, fennel, large tomatoes, giant carrots and, they explain, marijuana.

–According to the Bible, Sodom was located “east” of the Jordan. For this reason I hypothesized, Collins tells me, that the ancient city was not west of the river, in Israeli territory, near Ein Gedi, where it is sometimes located, nor was it on the eastern shore of the Dead Sea, not south, but at Tall al-Hammam, here, north of the Dead Sea. Excavations began and a real city has been discovered. Take a look at what we’ve found.

Steven Collins shows me galleries, such as caves or grottoes, and recently unearthed pottery and ancient objects. We walk around the place, through numerous excavations that are at intervals of about a hundred meters, and as we walk through this uneven and rocky terrain, the archaeologist advises me to pay attention, because there are particularly poisonous scorpions and black snakes that he calls simply “black snakes” (black snakes).

For Martel, “homosexuality would have nothing to do with this famous destruction”, but rather it was due to a “violent atmospheric depression”.

Our discussion with Steven Collins is being fairly controlled: closely watched by officials from an obscure Jordanian government archaeological affairs office, as well as by the interpreter. The American archaeologist is under strict surveillance.

For Steven Collins and the archaeologists involved in the excavations there is no doubt that the site of Tall al-Hammam is the ideal candidate to locate Sodom. According to the The BibleIn Genesis, Lot was Abraham’s nephew (his brother or brother-in-law, depending on the traditions). The two families had drifted apart because the herds had grown too large. In search of a prosperous valley to raise his animals, Lot had settled in a city near the Dead Sea: Sodom. He was, the Old Testament tells us, the only “uncorrupted” man among “the inhabitants of Sodom” whose “sin is great” (homosexuality is not mentioned). “The inhabitants of Sodom were the most perfidious and sinful against God”the Bible continues to specify.

God, alerted by “the cry against Sodom”, intends to destroy the city to punish the vice of its inhabitants, rightly named “the sodomites”. Two angels are sent to verify the truth of “the sins”. Lot’s behavior, demonstrating his hospitality to the angels, is exemplary, while the inhabitants of Sodom claim to “know” the envoys of God (the word is ambiguous, it can have a sexual connotation, even mean “rape”, but in any case homosexuality is not mentioned in the sacred text). God, because of Lot’s morality and his hospitality, decides to save him. He orders her to run away with his wife and his two virgin daughters and he will be saved if he fulfills the condition of never turning around. In the morning, Sodom is destroyed “by brimstone and fire”, as are all its inhabitants: the same fate awaits the neighboring city, Gomorrah, but the Bible does not tell us why.

But, alas, Lot’s wife, who has turned away as she fled to look at God’s punishment, is immediately transformed into a pillar of salt (a metaphor, it is supposed, to prohibit a return to a mode of old life, but homosexuality is not mentioned). The next day, Lot takes refuge in the neighboring city of Zoar (modern day Safi), before settling down with his two daughters in a nearby grotto. Next the famous scene of incest occurs, where in the absence of men, to maintain the lineage, Lot’s daughters get their father drunk with wine and sleep with him without him noticing. They conceive and give birth to two sons, Moab and Ammon, ancestors of two major tribes in the region, the Moabites and the Ammonites.

This biblical story is shared by Christians (who consider Lot to be one of the patriarchs), Muslims (who consider Lot to be a prophet and have given the Dead Sea the name “Bahr-Lut”, or “the sea of ​​Lot ”) and the Jews (who conversely consider it a symbol of sinful man). Taken up and often adapted by writers and artists, this story appears in numerous works by Rembrandt, Rubens (from whom Lot and his daughters have recently been rediscovered), Dürer y Veronesebut also, for example, appears in Sodoma and Gomorraof Marcel Proust. The words “sodomy”, “sodomize” and “sodomites” are direct products of this biblical story, but they acquired the meaning that we assign to them today many centuries after the writing of the Bible.

The archaeological site of Tall al-Hammam would be, for the archaeologist Steven Collins and his team, the ancient Sodom. However, the city would not have been destroyed, as indicated in Genesis, by “the brimstone and fire” of divine vengeance, but, according to Collins, by “a violent atmospheric depression”. In any case, homosexuality would have nothing to do with this famous destruction.

