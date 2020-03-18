Did Star Trek: Picard Set Up A Major Borg Storyline For Seven Of Nine?

Go away a Remark
Star Trek: Picard will quickly be completed with Season 1, and whereas it is not totally sure when Season 2 can be completed or launched, we do know plans are in movement to wrangle up actors. Amidst all of the chaos going into Half 1 of the finale, the present slid in a very cool second with Seven of 9 that may very well be a giant deal in a future season or the Star Trek universe as a complete.
The query is: was it solely a cool second, or did Star Trek: Picard arrange a significant future storyline for the Star Trek: Voyager character? This is a reminder of Seven of 9’s temporary transformation because the Borg Queen, her previous historical past, and the way I feel it may influence the character going ahead.
Seven Of 9 Turned The Borg Queen
In an effort to save lots of the Borg and Ex-Borg from the Romulan oppressors on the Borg Dice, Seven of 9 was pressured to make a tricky resolution. She connected herself to the machine within the Borg Queen’s chambers, which then gave her management of each remaining Borg in stasis within the dice. She was in tune with every of them, and regardless of large sacrifice, pushed the Romulans to flee the Borg Dice.
Although Seven of 9 feared she would not have the ability to relinquish management of the Borgs as soon as she gained it, she managed to disconnect from the machine of her personal free will. The Star Trek: Voyager character seemed advantageous after the second, although I am not so certain Star Trek: Picard will let her transfer on from the incident fully unscathed.
The Borg Queen And Seven Of 9’s Relationship
For these unfamiliar with the Borg Queen, she was the de facto chief of the Borg Dice and shared a consciousness by way of her successors. She was additionally able to separating her natural elements from her inorganic elements, which allowed her to take a humanoid type every so often. From the Queen’s chambers, she managed the ideas and can of the Borg, as did successor Queens (who had the identical ideas and recollections of their predecessors).
As Star Trek: Voyager followers know, Seven Of 9 had a particular relationship with the Borg Queen. Seven of 9 was one of many Borg Queen’s favorites, and thereby allowed to stay as a person other than the Collective. The Borg Queen even allowed Seven of 9 to discover her individuality inside Starfleet, although the Borg Queen finally tried to tug her again and get her assist in eliminating the human race. Evidently the 2 did not finish issues on nice phrases, however now could also be nearer than ever.
Will Seven Of 9’s Transformation Affect Her Going Ahead?
Whereas it’s true that Seven Of 9 was efficiently in a position to relinquish management of the Borg collective, I am curious to search out out if Star Trek: Picard will present some unexpected unwanted effects of that motion. As talked about, a number of Borg Queens shared one collective consciousness, and I’ve to suppose there are some elements of that course of Star Trek followers do not learn about. In connecting herself to the Queen’s chambers, it is doable Seven Of 9 absorbed some type of consciousness of her previous nemesis.
If that is true, Star Trek: Picard may very well be laying the groundwork for some heel flip for Seven of 9. We already know she’s not afraid of doing issues Jean-Luc and others can be appalled by, and now she’s had a style of what it means to command a military at her full management. Of course, there’s one other a part of Seven of 9 that acknowledges how actually horrible that motion is, but when there’s some consciousness of the Borg Queen inside her physique now, we would see Seven of 9 wrestle with that going ahead.
Might We See Seven Of 9 Battle With This On Star Trek: Picard?
I wish to see extra of Seven of 9, however I am additionally conscious this collection is hoping to inform many adventures and produce in additional former forged of previous Star Trek reveals throughout its run. There will not be time sooner or later to dedicate to Seven of 9, which can be why Star Trek: Picard‘s showrunner Michael Chabon pitched a by-product (through Comicbook.com) for Jeri Ryan’s character. There’s already quite a lot of spinoffs in improvement; will Alex Kurtzman be prepared to throw one other into improvement?
For now, we will solely wait to see what the tip of Star Trek: Picard brings. New episodes arrive Thursdays on CBS All Entry, so tune in for that and you’ll want to try CinemaBlend for extra Star Trek updates.
