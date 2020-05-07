Did Survivor: Winners At War Reveal An Unexpected Castaway Who Could Beat Tony?

Just one episode is left earlier than Survivor: Winners at War reveals which Survivor champion will take dwelling the $2 million prize, and Tony Vlachos looks as if the most definitely remaining castaway to win… not less than, the most definitely earlier than the Fringe of Extinction winner will get to return and have a shot on the prize. Tony’s Spy Nest might need helped him outlast Jeremy Collins and Nick Wilson, however I am starting to assume that the one who would possibly be capable of take him down is the participant who has been out of the primary recreation for nearly all the season: Natalie Anderson.