Did Survivor: Winners At War Reveal An Unexpected Castaway Who Could Beat Tony?

Spoilers forward for the penultimate episode of Survivor: Winners at War.
Just one episode is left earlier than Survivor: Winners at War reveals which Survivor champion will take dwelling the $2 million prize, and Tony Vlachos looks as if the most definitely remaining castaway to win… not less than, the most definitely earlier than the Fringe of Extinction winner will get to return and have a shot on the prize. Tony’s Spy Nest might need helped him outlast Jeremy Collins and Nick Wilson, however I am starting to assume that the one who would possibly be capable of take him down is the participant who has been out of the primary recreation for nearly all the season: Natalie Anderson.
Natalie was the primary Survivor: Winners at War castaways to be voted out and despatched to the brutal Fringe of Extinction, the place she must toil away for a month if she needed an opportunity for redemption (and $2 million). Not like Sandra Diaz-Twine, nonetheless, Natalie hasn’t given up on the Edge, and is actually poised to probably return to the primary recreation and make a run for the highest prize. Her odds aren’t too shabby!
Although Natalie has been dwelling in tough circumstances on the Fringe of Extinction longer than anyone else, she has spent her weeks on the Edge doing greater than wallowing and profiting from each grain of rice.
No, Natalie has been amassing a fortune of fireside tokens and spending them very correctly. With the Edge castaways on the verge of constructing a play to return to the sport, Natalie has gathered three benefits for the subsequent problem, an idol, and sufficient hearth tokens left over that she spent a few of them on an idol for Tyson Apostol.
Tyson was clearly touched by Natalie shopping for the idol for him, and I get the sensation that they will root for the opposite in the event that they’re knocked out of the sport. The alliance with Tyson has additionally given Natalie some entry to peanut butter with beneficial energy, so these two might need some additional gasoline of their tanks in relation to attempting to return to competitors.
In fact, no alliance can final endlessly, even one solid in shared hearth tokens and peanut butter, and one or each of them will presumably be extinct on the Fringe of Extinction sooner slightly than later within the Could 13 finale, though Survivor: Winners at War has delivered some sudden twists up to now. We should not depend anyone or something out at this level, besides in all probability for a return from Sandra.
Principally, Natalie has the benefits, idol, and even some peanut butter to probably gasoline her on her battle to flee Fringe of Extinction, and her lengthy stint there assured that she has gathered some expertise (and endurance) she did not have earlier than. Throw in the truth that she has no actual enemies of the folks remaining round Tony, and she or he’s a wild card that I believe has a shot.
Is a part of this argument primarily based on the truth that I do not need Tony to win? Positive, though Survivor did not less than do me a favor and let any person apart from Tony win immunity this week. Nothing is definite in what Jeff Probst considers “one of the best” season of the present up to now, so followers will simply should tune in to the three-hour Survivor finale on Wednesday, Could 13 at eight p.m. ET on CBS.
