Did Sylvester Stallone Just Accidentally Confirm Demolition Man 2?

Sylvester Stallone is not any stranger to revisiting his previous film properties. From Rambo to Rocky, he likes to take us again to these nostalgic days within the ’80s and ’90s when issues had been easier. Nicely, it appears like he has no intention of stopping this pattern and may very well be returning for one more spherical of Demolition Man.
Sure, you heard that proper, Demolition Man 2 may very well be coming our means if what Sylvester Stallone stated is true. He not too long ago took to social media to reply some fan questions. One fan requested if we might get one other Demolition Man, and right here’s what he needed to say:
Can we get one other Demo Man? I believe there may be, coming. We’re engaged on it proper now with Warner Bros. and it’s wanting incredible. So that ought to come out, and that’s gonna occur.
Wow. If true, that is the primary we’ve heard of a brand new Demolition Man film popping out by Warner Bros. It’s additionally a giant shock, contemplating a number of years in the past it was reported Sylvester Stallone was suing Warner Bros. for deliberately hiding worldwide income Demolition Man made. They should have resolved the dispute.
For those who don’t recall, Demolition Man, launched in 1993, was directed by Marco Brambilla and starred Sylvester Stallone, Sandra Bullock, and Wesley Snipes. It is concerning the well-decorated LAPD police officer John Spartan (Sylvester Stallone) introduced again from suspended animation to assist a non-violet society struggle again in opposition to an ultra-violet felony, Simon Phoenix (Wesley Snipes).
It’s shocking, to say the final, {that a} Demolition 2 may very well be coming our means. The unique Demolition Man obtained largely lukewarm critiques from critics, and hasn’t precisely aged too nicely, both. Sylvester Stallone and Wesley Snipes are nice, however the total film is a bit heavy handed. Nonetheless, when has Hollywood ever shied away from retreading on previous, common materials?
Sylvester Stallone, for his half, is busy as ever, engaged on a number of different tasks. Proper now, he’s filming a superhero film referred to as Samaritan, a few younger youngster on the lookout for a superhero that disappeared 20 years earlier. He not too long ago posted a bearded picture of himself on set, wanting worse for put on.
It’s additionally been introduced that the Expendables Four film is underway, regardless of field workplace woes for Expendables 3. Although a script has been confirmed to be written, it looks as if manufacturing for the movie is taking its time and has but to be formally green-lit.
It’s unknown right now if Sylvester Stallone will probably be returning for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, however he has a lot to say about his co-stars on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. He not too long ago stated his co-star Michael Rooker is incredible, an unbelievable soul, and loopy nice on set. Sylverster Stallone, in fact, performed the ravager Stakar Ogord, a slight antagonist to Michael Rooker’s character, Yondu.
Assuming Sylvester Stallone hadn’t misspoke, the concept of Demolition Man 2 is fairly thrilling, particularly in the event that they’re in a position to enhance on the primary and might convey again Wesley Snipes to play Simon Phoenix. We’ll you should definitely preserve you up to date as this story continues to unfold.
