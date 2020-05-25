Did Taylor Swift and Brother Austin Remake an Oldie for ‘Killing Eve’? – Variety

Taylor Swift might have lastly began to make good on her vow to re-record her whole Huge Machine again catalog — though she by no means stated she was going to place her brother, Austin, on lead vocals for the whole epic venture.

Okay, so the siblings’ (alleged) cowl of “Look What You Made You Do,” as heard over the opening of the most recent episode of “Killing Eve,” is extra seemingly a one-off than an indication of the course that any future remakes of her oldies would possibly take. However, for her fan base, it did flip Memorial Day into Easter… as in, an opportunity to seek out the Easter eggs embedded within the observe’s paintings and credit, which appear to substantiate that that is an all-in-the-family remake.

Swift took to social media to put up that she was “very stoked” in regards to the beyond-moody new model of “Look What You Made Me Do” that appeared on the “Killing Eve” sequence, credited to the heretofore unknown act Jack Leopards & the Dolphin Membership. That she had a extra proprietary curiosity than she let on gave the impression to be confirmed when credit on digital providers confirmed the track’s co-producers are Jack Antonoff, her steadiest collaborator lately, and “Nils Sjöberg,” the pseudonym Swift used when she co-wrote “This Is What You Got here For” for Rihanna with Calvin Harris in 2016.

That was pretty broad, as hints go. It took just a bit extra memory-jogging for followers to keep in mind that Austin Swift, 28, as soon as had “The Dolphin Membership” as his Twitter deal with… a joke seemingly based mostly on a childhood photograph of him carrying a T-shirt bearing these phrases. Because it seems, that very same photograph is the idea of the duvet artwork for the brand new observe, albeit with a sq. block positioned over Austin’s face. (This can be an homage to David Bowie reusing the duvet photograph of “Heroes” for the entrance of “The Subsequent Day” with a sq. block over the face, or only a case of nice minds pondering alike.)

Additional cementing the key credit for the track: a report printed in February that had Swift approaching “Killing Eve” government producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge on the Golden Globes in January to ask if Austin might sing on the present’s soundtrack. The Swift siblings and Antonoff had been photographed collectively in a studio late final yr, resulting in fan hypothesis that the observe may need already been recorded by the point Swift reportedly put within the request with Waller-Bridge.

Swift’s camp didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

The singer does seem like extra enthusiastic about having her brother sing her previous songs proper now than about doing them herself, if her current ABC particular “Taylor Swift Metropolis of Lover Live performance” is an indication. The hour-long present broadcast on Could 17 included all eight of the songs from her newest album, “Lover,” that Swift sang on the Paris gig filmed final September, and not one of the eight she carried out from earlier in her profession.