Did The 100 Already Kill Off A Major Character?

Major spoilers forward for the fifth episode of The 100‘s seventh and closing season, known as “Welcome to Bardo.”

The 100 didn’t maintain again in delivering enormous twists in “Welcome to Bardo,” a few of which answered questions which were lingering ever since Octavia raced out of the Anomaly after spending an undetermined period of time on the opposite facet in Season 6. Between the time dilation between Bardo, Sanctum, and Penance together with the episode time jumps, a complete lot occurred. That stated, the second that can seemingly have The 100 followers speaking, theorizing, and probably lamenting till at the least the subsequent episode was what seemingly resulted within the loss of life of a really large character. Did The 100 actually simply kill off Bellamy Blake?!