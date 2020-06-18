Did The 100 Already Kill Off A Major Character?

Depart a Remark
Major spoilers forward for the fifth episode of The 100‘s seventh and closing season, known as “Welcome to Bardo.”
The 100 didn’t maintain again in delivering enormous twists in “Welcome to Bardo,” a few of which answered questions which were lingering ever since Octavia raced out of the Anomaly after spending an undetermined period of time on the opposite facet in Season 6. Between the time dilation between Bardo, Sanctum, and Penance together with the episode time jumps, a complete lot occurred. That stated, the second that can seemingly have The 100 followers speaking, theorizing, and probably lamenting till at the least the subsequent episode was what seemingly resulted within the loss of life of a really large character. Did The 100 actually simply kill off Bellamy Blake?!
Nicely, it’s not 100% clear, so followers don’t want to begin rending their clothes and gnashing their enamel in grief simply but, however issues don’t look so scorching for good previous Bellamy. Let’s check out why he may be lifeless however why there’s nonetheless hope. (No “Hope” pun supposed.)
Why Bellamy May Be Useless
“Welcome to Bardo” really spent many of the episode on Octavia and her trials on Bardo, the place her reminiscences have been mined for info on Clarke, and Anders undoubtedly seen that Octavia’s ideas strayed to her brother rather a lot. Bob Morley made his first look for the reason that Season 7 premiere in a room on Bardo with the Anomaly Stone, when Anders seemingly revealed that the Disciples had pulled him over to Bardo to get info on Clarke.
Octavia tried to save lots of her brother, saying that she’d give all of them the knowledge on Clarke they wanted in the event that they’d simply let Bellamy go, however which may have been what led to his loss of life. Bellamy, as a result of he’s Bellamy and he reconciled along with his sister on the finish of Season 6, refused to depart with out Octavia.
With Anders securing Octavia’s promise to spill particulars on Clarke, he technically didn’t want Bellamy anymore, and when a guard who Bellamy hadn’t killed pulled out a grenade, Octavia was the one one who tried to warn Bellamy. The blast knocked all people again and scorched the Anomaly Stone, and it seemed an terrible lot like Bellamy was kind of vaporized by his proximity to the explosion.
Marie Avgeropoulos deserves an award for her expression of shock and despair as Octavia, who clearly at the least believes her brother is lifeless, and he or she had a front-row seat to the explosion. Echo noticed the explosion by way of Octavia’s reminiscence, and he or she believes that Bellamy is lifeless as properly, which sadly resulted in her murdering a hostage that she, Hope, and Gabriel actually wanted in a match of rage.
Octavia and Echo are arguably two of the three characters (with Clarke because the third) who love Bellamy most and who would most wish to rationalize that he’s alive; in the event that they imagine he’s lifeless, and if The 100 was giving Bob Morley break day per his request, it stands to motive that Bellamy actually might be lifeless. That is the ultimate season of a really lethal present, in any case, and I’ve suspected the Bellamy and/or Clarke will die earlier than the ultimate credit roll. My actual shock is that, if this actually was Bellamy’s loss of life, it occurred within the fifth out of 16 episodes in Season 7.
All of this stated, I nonetheless have hope that Bellamy isn’t lifeless, and never simply because I would like him to be alive. Learn on for my the explanation why Bellamy would possibly nonetheless be among the many residing!
Why Bellamy May Not Be Useless
Look, that is tv, and if a TV present “kills” a personality with out exhibiting a physique or the specific loss of life, then that character isn’t essentially lifeless. Certain, Bob Morley’s request for break day would possibly clarify how The 100 may kill off the male lead with out asking the actor to movie an intense loss of life scene, however I’m selecting to imagine that the present simply needed to make Octavia and Echo imagine that Bellamy was vaporized, and perhaps scare the pants off Bellamy followers within the course of. For now, I’m sticking with the TV rule that if there’s no physique, any individual isn’t essentially lifeless.
And The 100 really left an enormous opening for Bellamy surviving whereas nonetheless being blasted backward by the explosion and making Octavia assume he was lifeless. The Anomaly Stone was glowing inexperienced and able to transport any individual out of Bardo when the grenade went off, so it’s totally doable that Bellamy was in a position to fall, bounce, or be pressured backwards into the Anomaly reasonably than vaporized, and the blood on Octavia’s may have come from one of many different individuals who had been near the Anomaly Stone. No physique + a wormhole opening to someplace safer = hope for a residing Bellamy!
This additionally wouldn’t be the one case of one of many key characters falling by means of the Anomaly, with their destiny unknown. Within the earlier episode, Gaia and a Disciple scuffled on Sanctum and fell by means of an Anomaly Stone earlier than it closed and was destroyed behind them. They didn’t find yourself on the identical frozen planet as Clarke and Co., and it’s most likely secure to say that they’re not on the burning Earth, Penance, or Bardo. Characters can fall into the Anomaly on The 100 with out The 100 instantly revealing what occurred to them. May Bellamy and Gaia have ended up in the identical place?
Other than all of the in-universe methods and causes Bellamy may have survived, I actually assume it wouldn’t make sense to the story for Bellamy to be killed off this manner. He has solely been in Season 7 for a few minutes, and Bob Morley is the second-billed actor and male lead of the present.
Except Bellamy was killed to accommodate Bob Morley’s request for break day, I discover it laborious to imagine that the second largest character on the present might be so unceremoniously killed off, particularly with out sharing any form of significant scene with Clarke that would give closure to arguably an important dynamic of the collection. Might The 100 actually cut up up the pinnacle and the guts of the collection like this?
The head and the guts of Clarke and Bellamy apart, Bellamy didn’t get a significant closing scene with any characters, until the transient second between Bellamy and Octavia within the presence of a bunch of different characters qualifies.
Keep in mind Abby‘s farewell tour of significant moments, if not express goodbyes, in Season 6 earlier than her loss of life? Wouldn’t The 100 give the secondary protagonist of the present extra of worthy ending that what occurred in “Welcome to Bardo” to Bellamy? Admittedly, Bellamy dying as a result of he wouldn’t hand over on Octavia could be in-character since their reconciliation, however I do not wish to imagine the present would do it like this, and never simply because I’ve been hoping for an unlikely joyful ending for the Blake siblings.
Sadly, we will solely wait and see if Bellamy is gone for good or not. New episodes of The 100 air on Wednesdays at eight p.m. ET on The CW. You’ll be able to relive the sooner seasons of the present through which Bellamy is completely, clearly, 100% not lifeless streaming on Netflix, and be sure you weigh in our ballot under about whether or not or not Bellamy is alive. Do not forget to take a look at our 2020 summer season premiere schedule for extra viewing choices.
