Did The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart Spoil The Winners Way Too Early?

Spoilers forward for the Season 1 finale of The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart on ABC.
The first (and probably solely) season of The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart has come to an finish on ABC, and the finale delivered loads of drama earlier than Chris Harrison broke the large information of which musical couple would get the ultimate roses. Three duos have been left when Listen to Your Heart took the motion to Nashville: Rudi Gutierrez and Matt Ranaudo, Jamie Weintraub and Trevor Holmes, and Bri Stauss and Chris Watson. Because it seems, the present’s most constant couple got here out on prime. Congrats, Bri and Chris! That mentioned, it appeared fairly clear who was going to win earlier than Harrison made the official announcement.
Regardless of three {couples} remaining for the 2 hours main as much as the announcement, two received significantly extra consideration than the third. The first half hour or so belonged to Rudi and Matt, since Matt’s chilly ft of their relationship in comparison with Bri and Chris and Jamie and Trevor lastly received the higher of him. He felt like they weren’t on the place they wanted to be to take the Listen to Your Heart finale stage, and he and Rudi tearfully bowed out earlier than they needed to resolve whether or not or to not spend the evening in a fantasy suite.
Clearly, Rudi and Matt getting numerous display screen time early on wasn’t an indication that they have been going to win. The different couple that I felt received a disproportionate quantity of display screen time within the finale was Bri and Chris. As the primary couple to drop the “I really like you” declarations, Bri and Chris had already been favorites to win, however the finale confirmed the primary time they actually confronted any difficulties with one another.
Though they agreed that they did not need to rush into spending the evening collectively in a fantasy suite, they weren’t connecting when it got here to rehearsing their last two songs for his or her last performances of Listen to Your Heart, and the nerves appeared to be getting the higher of them. The present gave a window into their date and into the rehearsal forward of the performances. The identical is not true for Jamie and Trevor.
Jamie and Trevor determined to take full benefit of the fantasy suite and spent the evening collectively, and each have been fairly glad about it afterward, though Jamie’s later realization that her dad was watching was fairly humorous. Nonetheless, their display screen time was all about their date and the morning after. The most critical drama they confronted was coping with Rudi and Matt leaving. Whereas drama is not a requirement for a pair to win any collection in Bachelor Nation, but it surely simply felt like Listen to Your Heart wasn’t bothering to chronicle their journey.
For me, I felt just like the present wasn’t making an attempt to get me invested in Jamie and Trevor as something apart from a cute couple, and the finale repeated greater than as soon as that Trevor was planning to maneuver to Nashville to be with Jamie it doesn’t matter what the outcomes have been. With Bri and Chris’ journey of highs and lows getting full protection within the finale and Rudi and Matt out of the sport, I wasn’t even just a little bit stunned when Bri and Chris turned out to be the Listen to Your Heart winners. Did The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart spoil the winners means too early by giving a lot consideration to Bri and Chris in comparison with Jamie and Trevor?
Personally, even being 95% positive that Bri and Chris have been getting the ultimate roses did not damage the finale for me. In spite of everything, the Bachelor franchise is often spoiled, with Bachelor and Bachelorette finalists continuously revealed on the net weeks or months earlier than the episodes would air. After all, I had additionally been Staff Rudi/Matt resulting from how fiery their chemistry at all times was on stage, so the opposite 5% was me hopelessly hoping that they’d by some means return. Nonetheless, I loved the finale, and it did not actually matter that I discovered it fairly clear who would win.
The last moments of the Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart finale confirmed that Bri and Chris are nonetheless glad and in love, and so they weren’t there for the mistaken causes and seemingly hoping to advance their careers, a la Jed Wyatt from Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette. Sadly, Bri and Chris will possible be the final Bachelor Nation couple to win a season for the foreseeable future. Manufacturing on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette needed to halt, and all indicators level towards Bachelor in Paradise lacking the summer season TV season on ABC this 12 months. As for the subsequent season of The Bachelor, solely time will inform.
