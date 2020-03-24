Did The Good Doctor Boss Confirm Two Characters Who Aren’t Going To Die?

Depart a Remark
Spoilers forward for the primary half of The Good Doctor’s Season Three finale two-parter, referred to as “Damage.”
The Good Doctor delivered a shocker of an episode this week. The first half of its two-part finale noticed San Jose hit with an enormous earthquake, and the repercussions had been felt all through the episode as Shaun and the remainder of the medical doctors labored in overdrive to assist save those that wanted all of the medical consideration. Nevertheless, the finale promo already revealed that somebody would die on the finish of Season 3, and The Good Doctor‘s massive boss could have already revealed two of the primary characters who aren’t going to die.
The first half of the split-up finale ended on a serious cliffhanger that noticed Melendez collapse as a consequence of inner bleeding. In fact it occurred simply as Claire realized she liked him, however the second put Melendez’s life in jeopardy, inflicting many to marvel if he’d be the one to die within the second half of the Season Three finale. When requested how the earthquake would change the medical doctors transferring ahead, showrunner David Shore didn’t give a lot away, however his response appeared to point that no less than two characters are within the clear (past Shaun, clearly). Right here’s what he instructed TVGuide in regards to the earthquake’s results on St. Bonaventure:
Effectively, that is Season 4. You bought to tune in, and we have to take a seat down and map all of it out. However completely, that is bringing an terrible lot of stuff to the fore. I feel it should change the dynamics between lots of people going ahead. Andrews and Morgan had been coping with stuff. I feel that Lim and Claire…it should simply change who they’re individually and who they’re in relation to one another.
Primarily based on David Shore’s reply, I’d wager good cash on Lim and Claire each surviving the Season Three finale. They’ll’t transfer ahead as people in the event that they’re each lifeless, proper? And contemplating Claire can be modified by the entire ordeal, it makes me wonder if Melendez’s destiny is sealed, or if having him dramatically collapse within the first half of the finale means he’ll truly be okay by the second half’s conclusion.
In fact, it might additionally imply that Claire is just shaken up and realizes that she shouldn’t wait any longer to inform Melendez how she actually feels about him. The Season Three finale is named “I Love You,” so it could be protected to imagine she is going to utter these very phrases to Melendez. Whether or not he survives lengthy sufficient to listen to them is a distinct story fully.
All that mentioned, David Shore is also hinting at both Lim or Claire coping with some severe private accidents within the aftermath. However we’ll simply have to attend and see who’s struggling essentially the most when the credit roll.
The Good Doctor Season Three finale airs Monday, March 30 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. The sequence has already been renewed for Season 4, however keep tuned to CinemaBlend for a way the coronavirus pandemic could have an effect on its manufacturing schedule for subsequent season. Within the meantime, you should definitely take a look at our midseason schedule for extra on what to observe.
