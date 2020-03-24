Did The Good Doctor Finale Make A Mistake Hyping The Big Season 3 Finale Death?

Go away a Remark
Spoilers forward for the primary half of The Good Doctor’s Season 3 finale two-parter, referred to as “Damage.”
The Good Doctor‘s Season 3 finale occasion kicked off with the primary half of a two-parter, which noticed San Jose rocked by an earthquake that required all arms on deck from the St. Bonaventure medical doctors and nurses. Glassman, Lea, and Melendez had been all at a charity occasion when the quake struck, and a lot of the major characters got here to the rescue whereas Andrews and Morgan tried to remain on high of the chaos on the hospital.
It was an intense hour, and the stakes had been already raised since final week’s finale promo revealed someone goes to die earlier than the top of the season, however which will have been a mistake.
I wished to be on the sting of my seat, apprehensive in regards to the characters and if they might die quite than questioning when a personality goes to die. I watched Glassman and Melendez escape the rubble inside the first couple of minutes, seemingly nice. Lea turned up simply nice too, and I doubt The Good Doctor has many individuals believing that the titular good physician goes to be killed off.
As soon as it was clear that each one three endangered main characters had survived the preliminary disaster, I instantly began ready for certainly one of them to break down or seize or vomit to show that they really weren’t nice and one thing had been going fallacious of their physique all alongside. So, the twist on the finish of the episode that Dr. Melendez had presumably been bleeding internally much more severely than what Claire noticed along with his bruise wasn’t all that twisty.
The Good Doctor is killing someone off within the two-part finale, in spite of everything, so after all Half 1 would finish with a cliffhanger of someone’s life in peril and naturally it was the physician with the bruise who simply saved a life in time to break down into the arms of the long-suffering lady who secretly loves him. Melendez’s collapse did not pack a punch or shock me, and that is as a result of The Good Doctor very dramatically marketed that someone goes to die.
Admittedly, Shaun’s life is in far more evident hazard than every other main character’s as of the top of “Damage,” as he was left trapped underneath rubble with an injured lady whereas water poured in round them. If he was every other character, I’d fear about loss of life, however he is the nice physician of The Good Doctor. I will eat my phrases if Shaun does die within the second half of the finale or the loss of life is a shocker, however for now I simply want I hadn’t identified it was coming irrespective of who it’s.
It’s doable that The Good Doctor will do a bait-and-switch for the second time within the two-parter and have a unique seemingly wholesome particular person die whereas Melendez miraculously recovers, however at this level I am anticipating Melendez to be the one passing away.
The second half of the finale known as “I Love You,” which leads me to take a position that Claire will drop these three little phrases to Melendez earlier than he dies, though I might be approach off base. ABC held again on revealing a lot of something within the episode description:
Within the second episode of the two-part finale, our medical doctors work in opposition to time and their very own private security to save lots of the lives of these round them on the season finale of The Good Doctor.
Hopefully The Good Doctor Season 3 will finish on a powerful notice that can make me rue the day that I dared counsel ABC and the present made a mistake in revealing a loss of life is coming forward of time. In contrast to many different reveals affected by the coronavirus pandemic, The Good Doctor already completed manufacturing by the point studios started shutting down.
The Good Doctor additionally grew to become certainly one of a number of hospital reveals to donate its private safety gear to real-life hospitals in want throughout this pandemic. The present has already been renewed for Season 4; any have an effect on it feels from the coronavirus could merely relate to when it may well start manufacturing. For now, followers can stay up for the conclusion of The Good Doctor‘s Season 3 finale, airing Monday, March 30 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.
