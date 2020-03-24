Did The Good Doctor Finale Make A Mistake Hyping The Big Season 3 Finale Death?

Admittedly, Shaun’s life is in far more evident hazard than every other main character’s as of the top of “Damage,” as he was left trapped underneath rubble with an injured lady whereas water poured in round them. If he was every other character, I’d fear about loss of life, however he is the nice physician of The Good Doctor. I will eat my phrases if Shaun does die within the second half of the finale or the loss of life is a shocker, however for now I simply want I hadn’t identified it was coming irrespective of who it’s.