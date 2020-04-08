Did The Resident Go Too Far With Coronavirus Reference In Season 3 Finale?

Depart a Remark
Spoilers forward for the Season 3 finale of The Resident on Fox, known as “Burn It All Down.”
The Resident got here to a untimely finish in Season 3 because of the COVID-19 pandemic that introduced TV manufacturing to a halt throughout the board, however “Burn It All Down” was intense sufficient that it arguably labored simply high-quality as a finale. As an alternative of simply coming to an finish with out referring to present occasions, or intentionally shelving an episode mentioning a lethal infectious illness, The Resident went forward and talked about the coronavirus itself. However did The Resident go too far?
First, here is what occurred when The Resident talked about coronavirus. Constructing off of the earlier episode’s reveal of the fungus spreading by the hospital, “Burn It All Down” opened with Devon being examined for Candida auris. When Devon encountered a health care provider who was strolling across the hallways in a robe and masks, that is what occurred:
You don’t want a masks, Zorro. It’s Candida auris, it’s not coronavirus. It travels on pores and skin and gear. It isn’t airborne, and also you’re scaring folks…. We’ve contacted the well being division and it’s all being dealt with correctly.
In the grand scheme of the episode, Devon mentioning coronavirus was a quick second, nevertheless it was one certain to be a focus for viewers, particularly if these viewers have been newcomers giving The Resident a shot just lately on account of social distancing. Nonetheless, it was a considerably flippant point out relating to a worldwide disaster that’s nonetheless ongoing, and real-life well being care employees these days probably want there have been sufficient masks mendacity round that they may use one for a non-airborne sickness.
On the opposite facet, did The Resident go too far in fixing the Candida auris drawback in the identical episode that talked about coronavirus? Conrad and Co. have been capable of finding a cocktail of medication to deal with the drug-resistant fungus inside a matter of hours, which has not been the case in actual life with the pandemic. Did the present go too far in fixing the issue?
After which there’s the truth that finish of the episode seemingly revealed that Devon was mistaken, mendacity, or had taken the initiative himself in terms of contacting the well being division. Directors at Chastain had lined up the unfold of the lethal fungus to keep away from unhealthy press, however the information hit the press anyway, and one of many cliffhangers of the finale entails Cain’s job and Conrad’s dealing with of the aftermath of the cover-up.
Whether or not or not The Resident went too far in some way with the coronavirus point out, not many reveals are more likely to contact on coronavirus earlier than the top of their seasons. (I personally was high-quality with the point out and felt it made the specter of the fungus really feel all of the extra urgent, however others might disagree.) Many reveals apart from The Resident have needed to wrap their seasons a number of episodes shy of the supposed order.
Amongst medical dramas, Gray’s Anatomy has sufficient occurring with out the chances being nice for a pandemic point out, and I do not see it taking place on Chicago Med both. New Amsterdam has really pulled an episode coping with a flu epidemic in New York, so I am guessing it will not go heavy on referring to real-life points.
The Resident really donated its medical provides to an actual hospital battling coronavirus, so wherever you land on the present mentioning coronavirus within the Season 3 finale, it is clear that the present is not taking the pandemic frivolously.
For a rundown of reveals which have been impacted by the pandemic, try our up to date record of main present delays or ending because of the coronavirus. The Resident hasn’t been cancelled or renewed for Season four simply but, so keep tuned to CinemaBlend for the newest in TV and film information, and make sure you vote in our ballot beneath in regards to the Season 3 finale.
