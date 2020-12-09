Entertainment

Did the Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech’s Emergency Use of Corona Vaccine ‘Not Approved’? The government told the reality

December 9, 2020
COVID-19 Vaccine Latest Updates: In the midst of the ongoing corona crisis in the country, all kinds of tests are being done regarding its Coronavirus Vaccine. It is expected that some effective and safe vaccine of Corona will come soon. Meanwhile, the government has rejected the claim being made in the media report that it was said that the vaccines of ‘Covishield’ and Bharat Biotech of Serum Institute Covid Vaccine Has not been allowed to use emergency. Also Read – Pfizer Covid Vaccine News: 2 people got sick due to Pfizer’s Covid Vaccine in UK, Health Department issued warning

The Ministry of Health issued a statement on Wednesday, saying, ‘The media report not approving the use of the Emergency Institute Corona Vaccine of Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech is fake.’

Explain that the sources had informed that the Expert Committee of Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) had to consider the applications of Pfizer, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech today.

A day ago, it was told by the Ministry of Health that in the next one or two weeks, some of the vaccine candidates may get the license. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi also indicated that the Corona vaccine is coming soon.

On the other hand, among all this, people are also eyeing on how much will the vaccine cost after arrival? According to a report, a contract is going to be signed between the Serum Institute of India and the Central Government to fix the price of Coronavirus Vaccine.

According to a ‘Business Standard’ report, the government has high hopes from the Serum Institute (SII) for the large-scale supply of the Corona vaccine, which on Monday has given a formal application seeking permission to use the emergency use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine ‘Covishiled’. Under the agreement between the government and the Serum Institute, a dose of vaccine can be fixed at Rs 250.

