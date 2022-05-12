Did you find SIFU realistic? Martial arts experts react to video game combat

Actors and martial artists, Gemma Nguyen and Noah Fleder, have analyzed the movements of the Sloclap game.

Last February we received the latest Sloclap title and it was quite a blow to the table: for video games and for beat ’em up genre. SIFU offered us a story of revenge, Kung Fu, death and resurrection. But above all, it brought us many blows that, apparently, enjoyed great realism, especially if we take into account that it is a video game with a strong arcade component.

But what do martial arts experts think from the Sloclap video game? The seven-time world karate champion and actress, Gemma Nguyen has been with Noah Flederactor and martial artist, on the YouTube channel Gamology, and together they have reacted to the blows of our SIFU protagonist, analyzing the movements, comparing them with those carried out in real life and the combat styles in which the game It is inspired.

Both Nguyen and Fleder have seen a great influence of wing chun in SIFU, a Chinese martial art oriented to self-defense and popularized worldwide by Bruce Lee. Martial arts experts have acknowledged that many of the moves are very similar to those in real life, at least when compared to other video games like Street Fighter or Mortal Kombat.

Of course, many others are far from realistic and have not gone unnoticed by experts, who have noted how would they turn out if the fights took place in real life. Beyond the execution of the attacks of our protagonist, Nguyen and Fleder have praised the artistic section of the game and the original formula of aging after each death. If you want to know more about the challenging epic Kung Fu, remember that in 3DJuegos you have our SIFU analysis available.

