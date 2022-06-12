Did you have a hard time choosing between Pokémon Red and Blue? Well, it was going to have 65,000 different versions

Shigeru Miyamoto recommended to the team that the games be different in color or appearance.

The Game Freak franchise has become one of the most important in the history of video games and some features, such as the different versions of their gamesThey are already a classic. You’ve probably already decided between Pokémon Scarlet or Purple for your new adventure and you sure remember which was your first choice if you played the first generation, however, the latest Did You Know Gaming video has unearthed some old interviews from the creative team, with many curiosities, of which VGC has echoed.

Although we all have in mind the classic editions of Pokémon, the reality is that these could have reached the market in a very different way, with more than 65,000 different versions. This was based on the system Trainer ID found in the early games, where each player receives a number between 1 and 65,000a trainer ID that, in early generations, had few implications.

In the book titled ‘PokeDex’ from 1996, exclusive to the Japanese market, the programmer Takenori Oota confessed that they considered that each game will generate a random identification number the first time it was started and this determined which Pokémon would appear in the game. In a 1997 edition of Famimaga 64, the founder of Game Freak, Satoshi Tajirirevealed what caused the changes in the initial concept.

The captured Pokémon would be identified with the code of each game“The shape of the forests, the Pokémon that would appear; I wanted to do a game that was different for everyone, but it was difficult. So I went to consult Shigeru Miyamoto at Nintendo, and we ended up deciding that depending on the color of the game, whether it’s red or green, the worlds would be parallel, but different.” In the book ‘Pokémon Story’, also exclusive to Japan, Tajiri noted that this random identification of the cartridges would be present in the Pokémon caught by the player, making it unlikely that the number would be repeated.

“Talk to Miyamoto about how we would get players to understand at the time of purchase that each cartridge was different, and he told me that the system was interesting, but that it was a bit difficult to understand. He said that, if the players can’t understand it at a glance, then it won’t work and it would be better if the color or appearance of the games were different,” Tajiri noted.

