Did you know that Uncharted 3 could have half turkey men? So were their terrifying designs

On the occasion of Thanksgiving Day in the United States celebrated yesterday, the team of Naughty Dog shared some curious conceptual images from Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception showing discarded enemies that give real terror: some anthropomorphic turkeys.

“Happy Thanksgiving to the fans, friends and family celebrating today. In the spirit of this festive date, we wanted to share with you a concept piece of unreleased art – Evil Turkey and Good Turkey – for a proposed event for the Thanksgiving Day “, detail the parents of The Last of Us on Twitter.

The images reveal two unenviable-looking creatures that you will never invite home. Evil Turkey retains its feathers and is quite fit, while Good Turkey is plucked revealing colorful skin in shades of blue.

It is not clear why this event never took place for the video game released in the days of PlayStation 3. The action-adventure saga of the Santa Monica team has on occasion presented quite hideous creatures, although perhaps these half-turkey men they would have sneaked up on the top.

In the analysis of Uncharted 3 published on the pages of 3DJuegos, we praised the game for offering a campaign that turned out to be a real delight in the playable field. In a few weeks the franchise will also hit the big screen with Uncharted: The Movie, starring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake.

