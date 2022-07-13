Did you know that Xbox Series X is capable of running Windows 98 and its video games?

The Developer Mode of the Microsoft console allows you to install the operating system without too much trouble.

If you feel like playing classic titles on your Xbox Series X You have a wide catalog of backwards compatible games available, but what if you want to do it with titles running directly on older software? It is also possible, as shown by the Digital Foundry video that we leave you on these lines.

After subscribing to the Microsoft Partner Program that allows you to activate the Developer Mode in the console, they have managed to run Windows 98 in the Microsoft console proving that even the installation is easy with the use of an emulator called DOSBox Pure.

An emulator allows you to run games of the timeThis allows you to install old operating systems like the one we are dealing with and, although the mouse does not seem to work, it is possible to use the Xbox controller to control the cursor together with a conventional keyboard, something essential to enjoy the games you can runwhich are practically all of the time.

Here the process is already more complicated than with the operating system, but the machine can handle classic titles as mythical as Half-Life, Turok or Quake II, and in the video you will see that performance is good. Although the power of Xbox Series X is high, let’s remember that the console does a double emulation here, first running the operating system and then the corresponding video games.

Without a doubt, a good way to show that today’s next-generation consoles are becoming more and more familiar with the PC world. Who knows, maybe one day we use an Xbox to do Excel or edit with Photoshop.

