Did You Know Which Movie Led Amitabh Bachchan To Stay That French Beard?



Amitabh Bachchan doesn’t age, he simply will get higher and higher with each passing yr. Remaining night time, filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra shared a fascinating anecdote in regards to the mythical actor.



Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra lately introduced his e book. On this e book he has shared a number of anecdotes from his movies – proper from Aks, Rang De Basanti, Delhi 6, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag to Toofan. The director even has some distinguished names speaking about him and sharing their enjoy about operating with him. Remaining night time when Mr Mehra shared a reel on Instagram, he gave a sneak-peek to a quote via Giant B. On this quote Mr Bachchan finds that it used to be the director who requested him to stay a French beard for the filmmaker’s debut movie Aks. The darkish mystery used to be means forward of its instances and Giant B agreed to develop that horny beard and bet what, he by no means shaved it off.

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra even captioned the reel as, “Can a debut director ask for a extra mythical initiation onto the large display screen? Thanks @amitabhbachchan.” Now isn’t that truly candy. The director’s e book is known as Strangers In The Reflect and we’re utterly loving those small anecdotes.

Amitabh Bachchan will likely be subsequent observed in Brahmastra, Chhehre, The Intern remake, Ajay Devgn’s Mayday, and Vikas Bahl’s Good-bye.