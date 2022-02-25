Did you reach level 50 in Lost Ark? These 7 Endgame Activities Will Keep You Busy

The endgame is where the fun really begins as it will put everything you learned from the game to the test.

After choosing your favorite class and spending countless hours playing the game, you finally reached the endgame from Lost Ark, showing off your character to half the world level 50, but now what can you do? Being an action RPG MMO and borrowing replayability from franchises like Diablo and Torchlight, Lost Ark gets even more interesting when you get to this point.

Like any MMO, the developers want players to continue consuming hours of gameplay even after “finishing” the title, and Lost Ark does a good job of keeping you glued to the screen with several activities interesting. If you’re not ready to leave the game yet, but don’t feel like creating a new character, then try these 7 things that will allow you to get even more out of the fashionable MMO.

Unlock your first Awakening ability





Among the first tasks you should do after reaching level 50 are going to Trixion, finding Beatrice, and starting your quest that unlocks your first Awakening skill. Every character has at least a couple of them, and as the video demonstrates, they unleash the true potential of your class with devastating attacks, but remember that every class has a different mission to unlock the first ability.

Finish the story missions





It may sound like the complete opposite of the endgame, but if you reached level 50 before finishing the story, then you should consider completing the story missions. Why? Simple. To get to vern castle (shown in the video), you will unlock the missions that, when completed, will enable most of the activities focused on the endgame.

Enter the Dungeons of Chaos





The Chaos Dungeons they are your easy access door to the Lost Ark endgame, since they serve precisely to obtain adequate equipment for the rest of the endgame. Unfortunately, you can only enter two of these caverns per day, so make the most of every session, and rewards will rain down on you if you keep that consistency day in and day out. To begin your adventure through these caverns, you will need to complete the quest ‘Ealyn’s Gift’.

Test your skills on the tower





Now that you’ve gathered powerful armor in the Chaos Dungeons, you’ll be able to test yourself in towerwhich will challenge you floor by floor, up to a total of 50, with hordes of enemies that will progressively become stronger. If you don’t have what it takes to make it to the top, you’re better off trying other activities the endgame has to offer, but unlike the Chaos Dungeons, here you can play as many times as you want per day.

Defeat all Guardians





If you are looking for a Monster Hunter-style experience, perhaps your preferred endgame activity will be to go against the guardians, colossal creatures that were designed to be faced as a team, and that offer very useful rewards if you manage to emerge victorious. There are several Guardians waiting for your challenge, and it will not be easy to kill any of them, but you will only be able to fight against them twice daily.

Play in the Abyssal Dungeons





Don’t confuse them with the Chaos Dungeons, as these other caverns are copies of the ones you visited during the game’s main story, but in much more challenging remakes. You can venture into this activity weekly after completing the quest ‘To Ancient Elveria’, and here you will receive quite a few materials to upgrade your items, just make sure to go with your friends!

Travel to Rohendel





Rohendel It is a section of the Lost Ark completely created for the endgame, because you will not be able to go to this place if you have not reached a item level 460but once there, you will notice that not only will you be able to take part in new Chaos Dungeons, but the game’s story continues here, and obviously, in this elusive section a lot of valuable loot awaits you.

Lost Ark is one of the most popular games at the moment, but this good news also has its negative side, as this same popularity has brought about a huge problem of bots infesting the game’s servers. Still, the title continues to draw attention thanks to its addictive gameplay. If the endgame is still several hours away for you, you may want to know some tips before starting your adventure.

