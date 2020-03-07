Did you spot the ex-EastEnders star in BBC One’s Noughts + Crosses?

Malorie Blackman’s seminal younger grownup novel Noughts + Crosses lastly made it to the display screen final night time with the first episode debuting on BBC One – and a few EastEnders followers might have noticed a well-known face.

Charlie Jones, certainly one of six completely different actors to have performed Phil Mitchell’s son Ben, may very well be seen enjoying Danny – the character who was knocked out by police at the begin of the episode.

It’s been virtually a decade since Jones left the cleaning soap, having joined the forged at the age of ten in 2006 and stayed in the function for 4 years – making him the longest-serving of the six actors to have performed Ben.

Some followers reacted with shock to seeing the actor once more all these years later, taking to social media to precise their emotions.

One viewer tweeted, “WAIT…. Is that authentic Ben Mitchell!!!!!!”

One other wrote, “Loved Noughts and Crosses tonight. Noticed the outdated Ben Mitchell right away, too.”

And a 3rd tweeted, “Is the character Danny outdated Ben from Eastenders all grown up?! Gosh I really feel outdated!”

One fan made a reference to a earlier storyline regarding Ben, writing “Did OG Ben simply get killed the identical means he killed Heather? GUYS I CANNOT.”

This can be a reference to the 2012 storyline in which Ben unintentionally killed Heather Trott after he hits her with an image body – though this was after Jones had left the cleaning soap, with Joshua Pascoe then in the function.

Ben Mitchell is at present performed by Max Reid, who took on the character in 2019 after Harry Reid left the cleaning soap the earlier yr.

Noughts and Crosses continues subsequent Thursday at 9pm whereas the first three episodes are at present accessible on iPlayer