Did you spot this sneaky Doctor Who Easter Egg in The Boys?

Whale whale whale, this is an sudden however welcome sci-fi crossover: seems to be like the brand new season of Amazon’s The Boys contains a delicate nod to the BBC’s Doctor Who.

As noticed by one eagle-eyed viewer (RadioTimes.com’s Sci-fi Editor Huw Fullerton, to be exact), seems that Frenchie – the weapons professional performed by Tomer Capon – seems to be a fan of Jodie Whittaker’s incarnation of The Doctor.

Properly, a feline model of her, anyway: in the course of the third episode’s speedboat/whale chase, the character wears a t-shirt emblazoned with a cat sporting Whittaker’s Who outfit.

I could be shedding my thoughts right here, however in s2 of #TheBoys does Frenchie put on a T-Shirt with an image of a cat dressed as Jodie Whittaker in #DoctorWho? And the way is {that a} sentence I simply typed? pic.twitter.com/1HZuS3LQNG — Huw Fullerton (@HuwieMcChewie) September 5, 2020

Stripy jumper? Test. Gray lengthy coat? Test. That’s positively The Doctor.

(You possibly can even purchase the t-shirt your self right here).

Right here’s hoping Doctor Who will return the favour and drop a giant reference to The Boys in the upcoming Christmas particular Revolution of the Daleks . Particularly if that entails Bradley Walsh’s Graham ramming one of many tinpot terrors with a speedboat at high velocity.

Talking lately to RadioTimes.com about that whale scene in The Boys, Jack Quaid (who performs Hughie Campbell) joked the second was truly “torture” to movie.

“The whale was insane,” he recalled. “I don’t assume I’ll ever do something like that once more in my profession. It was a primary, for positive. Though if I do know [showrunner] Eric Kripke, he’ll proceed to torture me and I’ll wind up in the stomach of another animal.”

He added: “I don’t know if ‘enjoyable’ is the precise phrase, as a result of it was the stickiest I’ve ever been. However it was actually spectacular how they constructed this set that was the inside of a whale with a beating coronary heart and blood flowing from the severed veins.”

