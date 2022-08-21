Diego Aguirre out of Cruz Azul: the board dismissed the Uruguayan

Diego Aguirre was fired from Cruz Azul (Photo: Getty Images)

The results you got Diego Aguirre until Day 10 of the Liga MX of Opening 2022 caused the board of Blue Cross terminated his employment relationship with the Uruguayan coach. Through an official statement, the group of Machine confirmed the dismissal of Aguirre as technical director.

Through social networks, the celestial team notified the press, the fans and the general public about the decision that was made in La Noria and to endorse its commitment as a “big club” within the First Division of Mexico. This is how the club argued:

“The board of directors of Club Cruz de Fútbol Cruz Azul reports that according to the results obtained to date, the decision has been made to dismiss coach Diego Aguirre and his coaching staff.”

With the win over America, Cruz Azul fell to penultimate place in the table (Photo: Twitter/ @CruzAzul)

without detailing what will happen to Cruz Azul, the institution only limited itself to emphasizing its obligation to the fans to be a winning team. “Cruz Azul is a big club which has the historical commitment to compete for the first places in any tournament”, the statement stated.

Finally, The Celestial Machine promised to reformulate itself to be an institution that is faithful to its history within Mexican soccer.

“We endorse our commitment to the fans to build a winning team that makes the weight of its history count,” the statement concluded.

At the end of the game on Saturday night, August 20, against The Eagles of Americain the Aztec stadiumrumor spread that Diego Aguirre he would no longer be the coach of Cruz Azul; however, it was not until the afternoon of Sunday, August 21, that the report was confirmed and the position of technical director at La Noria became vacant.

It should be remembered that the Uruguayan reached the squad celeste as a substitute for John ReynosoPeruvian coach who broke the streak of 23 years without a Cruz Azul title on the Liga MX. He was just on the bench machine little more than two months in the capital team since he was presented as a coach on May 30 and his cycle ended on August 21; that is, he was in charge for two months and 21 days.

Diego Aguirre could not resume the performance of Cruz Azul (Photo: Getty Images)

The Uruguayan leaves with seven defeats, two draws and a single victory, but among the merits he achieved in his short time with Cruz Azul was the MX Super Cup 2022 (champion of champions) against the two-time champion Atlas in penalty shootout.

Now the board of directors of La Noria will undertake a search to find their new coach to resume the course of the squad and thus finish Apertura 2022 in the best way. Diego Aguirre became the tournament’s first dismissed coach.

But, once the tournament began, Aguirre’s performance did not show the favorable results and little by little the team lost important points each day and fell in the standings.

Diego Aguirre became the first coach dismissed from Apertura 2022 (Photo: Getty Images)

Until the last date that the Uruguayan directed Cruz Azul, the team stayed with eight units, a result that placed them in the penultimate position of the table, just above Querétaro. The defeat denoted by dismissal of the Uruguayan It was the performance they had on the Azteca field last Saturday as they received seven goals.

From minute 15 when the first goal fell, the team showed instability. As the first half passed, Cruz Azul was left with one less element on the field due to the expulsion of Rafael Baca and thus the win was finalized.

