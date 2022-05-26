Diego Aguirre would be the new technical director of Cruz Azul (Photo: Instagram/ @oficialdiegoaguirre)

The Machine cement plant from Blue Cross I would already have a new technical director for the Opening 2022 from MX League. It would be about Diego Aguirreafter John Reynoso was dismissed from his post at the end of Clausura 2022, the director of La Noria He would have already found his replacement who will take the reins of the team for the next championship with the illusion of recovering the competitive level of the club.

The Uruguayan coach would be announced as ethe new coach in the absence of the official statement by the board. The afternoon of Wednesday, May 25, was reported in different national media that Aguirre has already closed a deal with the celestial. After the negotiations they had with the 56-year-old coach, Cruz Azul would have already convinced him to come to Mexico and compete in the Apertura 2022.

Jorge Ramossports journalist ESPN, was one of the first to confirm the signing. It was through his official Twitter account that he confirmed Aguirre’s arrival at Cruz Azul; the sports journalist only published a photograph of the coach and accompanied it with a sticker alluding to the cement machine. Immediately, the followers of the La Noria team began to debate in relation to the first signing of the team in the summer market.

Diego Aguirre was a Uruguayan striker (Photo: Instagram/@oficialdiegoaguirre)

Because Diego Aguirre is not so well known in Mexican soccer The quality of the hiring made by the board was questioned, since among the other options that were around the position were John Francis Palencia, Ruben Omar Romano, Hugo Sanchez y Jose Manuel Chepo of the tower and there was even talk Ricardo tuca Ferretti would be an option for cement workers.

However, the native of Montevideo was chosen to debut in the First Division of Mexico. To the surprise of celestial fans, the reception of the technician was positivewell even though has no experience in Liga MXthe public preferred him instead of the other candidates who sounded for the team.

Diego Aguirre would arrive at Cruz Azul to replace Juan Reynoso (Photo: Twitter/@LigaBBVAMX)

“In the end they say that the chosen one is Diego Aguirre and the truth seems to me to be a better option than Romano or Palencia”, “Welcome Diego Aguirre to the machine, we are going for the TENTH with Cruz Azul” and “I hope Diego Aguirre achieves things in my Cruz Azul”, were some of the comments that went viral on social networks.

Notably so far the official account of the blue team has not made any statement in this regardit will be in a matter of hours or days for him to share it publicly with the press and his fans.

Who is Diego Aguirre?

He began his career as technical director until 2002 with Plaza Colonia in his country (Photo: Atlético-MG)

Also know as The fair He was a professional soccer player who played as a striker. With a brief and low profile trajectory debuted in 1983 at Liverpool in Uruguay. It was with Club Atlético Peñarol that he was proclaimed champion of the Copa Libertadores de América in 1987. Retired in 1999 after having played in teams such as São Paulo and Internacional from Brazil and with Independiente from Argentina.

He began his career as technical director until 2002 with Plaza Colonia in his countrybut the club that catapulted him to more South American teams was with Peñarol, the same in which he was proclaimed champion as a footballer, repeated the feat and raised the cup of the Uruguayan Championship.

From there he had the opportunity to travel outside the American continent and try his luck in clubs like Al-Rayyan y Al-Gharafaboth of the Qatar League. Although he has never worked in Liga MX, Cruz Azul would be his first project and would have the responsibility of competing for a tenth championship, a goal that Reynoso no longer achieved.

KEEP READING:

Javier Aguirre confessed that he did not regret directing Rayados despite criticism

What has been the worst moment of Checo Pérez in Formula 1

Why Alan Mozo could leave the Pumas for the 2022 Opening