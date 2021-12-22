Diego Alonso has coronavirus and they had to postpone his presentation as coach of the Uruguay national team

Diego Alonso tested positive for covid (Reuters)

The Uruguayan authorities confirmed that Diego Alonso, the brand new coach of the soccer team, contracted covid in the last hours and will not be able to return to the country as he had planned to do this Thursday, the Uruguayan Football Association reported.

The new coach of the Celeste tested positive for covid-19, “which makes your trip to Montevideo impossible scheduled for December 23 ”, reported the governing body through a statement published on its social networks.

Alonso, 46, He was on a tour of Europe with the aim of meeting with several players that he had in the folder to begin to diagram his team for the next FIFA dates that he will have to face from next January.

“We inform that Diego Alonso, the Technical Director of the Senior National Team, has tested positive for COVID-19 today, which will make it impossible for his trip to Montevideo scheduled for Thursday, December 23. Diego Alonso is experiencing a disease without symptoms and with total normality. In the next few days the AUF will communicate the new work agenda ”, the entity detailed through a publication on the web and its official social networks.

The new helmsman He worked as a coach for Inter Miami of the MLS, one of whose owners is former English star David Beckham, when he was appointed by the AUF to lead the team.

The Uruguayan He started his coaching career in 2011 at the Bella Vista club and then at Peñarol, both from Uruguay, and then had experiences in Mexico (Pachuca and Monterrey), Paraguay (Guaraní and Olimpia) before arriving at Inter Miami.

Alonso replaced veteran Oscar Tabárez, 74 years old, leading the Uruguayan team. The “Maestro”, as he is nicknamed, was fired by the AUF on November 19 after four losses in a row in the qualifying rounds for Qatar-2022.

Uruguay made Diego Alonso official as its new coach.

The maximum achievement of Tabárez, who led the celeste since 2006, was the conquest of the America’s Cup Argentina in 2011 and fourth place in the World Cup from South Africa-2010.

Alonso will now have a tough challenge in the South American qualifiers with four rounds to go. At the resumption of the World Cup on January 27, Uruguay will face the fierce Paraguay in Asuncion, with the aim of qualifying Qatar 2022.

With Brazil and Argentina already classified and Ecuador in third place with many possibilities of achieving the third ticket, Uruguay, in the seventh step, will fight head to head for the fourth place with Colombia and Peru (both with 17 points) and Chile (16), or if it is fifth it must play a playoff with a team from another continent.

