Diego Boneta to Star in Series in Development at HBO Max (EXCLUSIVE)

Diego Boneta has signed on to star in a restricted sequence presently in the works at HBO Max, Selection has realized completely.

Hailing from Legendary Tv, the sequence is titled “Brujo” and can characteristic each English and Spanish dialogue. It’s impressed by the true story of the notorious Adolfo Constanzo and the facility he acquired as his acts of darkish magic got here to mild. The sequence will play out via the eyes of his two very unlikely followers who helped Constanzo in his rise to fame because the go-to witch physician for celebrities, politicians, high-ranking law enforcement officials, and highly effective crime households, via his evolution right into a infamous cult chief and serial killer.

Boneta will function government producer in addition to starring. The present will reunite him with a number of members of the sequence “Luis Miguel: La Serie,” on which Boneta presently stars for Netflix. Daniel Krauze will function author on “Brujo” with Humberto Hinojosa directing and Pablo Garcia producing.

As well as to starring in “Luis Miguel,” Boneta’s different TV credit embody “Scream Queens,” “Fairly Little Liars,” and “Underemployed.” He’s additionally hooked up to star in the sequence “Gato Negro” presently in growth at Apple. On the movie aspect, he lately starred in “Terminator: Darkish Destiny” and can star in Paul W.S. Anderson’s upcoming characteristic “Monster Hunt.”

Hinojosa is beforehand directed the Amazon/Peter Blake sequence “El Candidato” and in addition wrapped manufacturing on his new movie “No abras la puerta.” Krauze additionally labored on “El Candidato” whereas his new novel, “Tenebra,” was revealed this 12 months in Mexico.

“Brujo” is now the second introduced venture at HBO Max from Legendary TV. Legendary can also be producing the sequence “Dune: The Sisterhood,” a companion sequence to the upcoming “Dune” movie reboot. Different present Legendary exhibits embody “Carnival Row” at Amazon and “Misplaced in House” at Netflix. Legendary can even produce “Particles” for NBC, which was ordered to sequence at the broadcaster in June.