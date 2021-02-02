Diego Cocca is concerned about the performance of Atlas, the worst team in the Guard1anes 2021 tournament

Coach Diego Cocca admitted that he is not calm with the actions of the Foxes (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)



After four days, Atlas finally added his first point of the tournament when tying against the Pumas of the UNAM in the Liga MX. However, their operation continues to give something to talk about, since so far they have not managed to score a goal.

Therefore, the coach Diego Cocca admitted that he is not calm with the actions of the Foxes. He pointed out that it is not that his pupils lack the attitude to go looking for the games, but that the offensive part has a serious problem.

“I am calm when my equipment works, Today my team does not work, it has attitude and handles the ball, but working for me is that they don’t score a goal, you score and you win. Today the scoring part is not working, which is the most important or half, “he said at a press conference after the duel.

Cocca pointed out that it is not that his pupils lack the attitude to go looking for the games, but that the offensive part has a serious problem (Photo: Twitter / @PumasMX)

The Argentine strategist reiterated that he is concerned about the scoring drought in his squad. However, applauded the commitment of his players to face the commitments, despite the bad streak in the championship.

“Today, half of what would give me peace of mind is working. What does give me energy is the commitment of my players on the courtI am sure that with that attitude we will find what we need to have a very complete team ”, he mentioned.

And it is that, in addition to the lack of annotations, the rojinegros have not achieved a victory and are in the last place of the general table. Even so, Cocca highlighted the commitment of the footballers in the week to solve the problem.

The Argentine strategist applauded the commitment of his players to face the commitments, despite the bad streak in the championship (Photo: Twitter / @PumasMX)

“I am not calm, if I am calm I must dedicate myself to something else. I am convinced that the players gave their maximum, that they understood the message in the week, who tried to do what we planned and we lack the goal. We have everything else, but the goal is very important ”, he added.

Finally, the South American helmsman He recalled that the Guadalajara institution does not live the best moments. For this reason, he insisted on the strength of his players to be able to bring out the project he has led since the last tournament.

“The first that we must analyze is that we are in a very complicated situationThe way to reverse this is by putting our faces and that is what the players did. Goals are the last thing we need, but with this desire and with this search without lowering our arms, we are going to have many chances, although we still lack that last situation ”, he concluded.

The South American helmsman insisted on the strength of his players to be able to bring out the project he has led since the last tournament (Photo: Twitter / @PumasMX)

Now, the Jalisco club you will have a little less than a week to improve those details. This is because it will be measured on the next round against one of the best teams from the start of the campaign: Santos Laguna.

The Warriors, after their storming previous season, surprised with their good start to the tournament at beat Cruz Azul and Tigres, as well as a tie with Mazatlán. They are also one of the teams that they have remained undefeated in their goal, alongside Monterrey, which has only played two games.

The match between rojinegros and laguneros it will be next saturday February 6 at 5:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time). The field will be that of the Jalisco Stadium and the television transmission will be in charge of the network IZZI.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC

“The Pumas game was bad”: Andrés Lillini acknowledged that the Liga MX runner-up has suffered a setback

Arturo Velázquez, Mexican international referee, died of complications from COVID-19

Club World Cup: Tigres de la UANL, the “rich team” of Liga MX is a long way from the rosters of Palmeiras and Bayern Munich

Raúl Gudiño recognized the career of goalkeeper Jesús Corona after turning 40