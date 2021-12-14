Diego Cocca made history in Mexican soccer: he took Atlas champion after 70 years

Diego Cocca took the Atlas champion in Mexico (REUTERS / Henry Romero)

The Argentine coach Diego Cocca achieved an important achievement this Sunday by becoming champion at the head of Atlas at Opening tournament 2021 of Mexican soccer. After defeating in the final Lion, the Guadalajara team was crowned for the second time in its history and ended a 70-year drought without titles.

The definition of the Azteca tournament presented a duel of Albiceleste strategists: Cocca in front of Atlas and Ariel Holan in Leon. In the first leg, those from Guanajuato had won by 3-2 and they came with an advantage to the decisive duel. However, on the return to the Jalisco stadium the Foxes they stayed with the triumph for 1-0 and forced penalties. The final shot was in charge of another Argentine: it was Julio Furch the one who got it right from the twelve steps and unleashed the celebration of his team.

But the list of Argentine protagonists is even longer: the champion squad is also integrated Hugo Nervo (he was the owner) and Franco Troyansky (He was in the bank and did not enter), while in León they were starting Ramiro Gonzalez Y Santiago Colombatto. In addition, the visitor entered Emmanuel gigliotti in the complement and was expelled in minute 94 ‘for elbowing a rival.

“To remain in the history of the club is an enormous privilege”, declared Cocca after achieving the coveted title. “Little by little we will become aware of what we have achieved,” added the DT, who has led the team for three tournaments.

Atlas beat León on penalties in the final (REUTERS / Fernando Carranza García)

Cocca added his second first division championship after having led Racing to success in 2014. At that time, his feat had also been to stand out since the Avellaneda team had not become champion for 13 years. “In Atlas the same thing will happen to me as in Racing, people keep thanking me,” he said proudly.

At 49, Diego Cocca equaled the also Argentine Eduardo Valdatti, the coach who made Atlas champion in the distant 1950-51 season. The last chance the Foxes to win the title had been in 1999, when he fell in the final against Toluca.

“We are no longer going to have the pressure, now comes the challenge of continuing to build from the championship,” said the DT.

