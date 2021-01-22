Diego Cocca sees Tigres as a motivation to end the poor results of the Atlas

Coach Diego Cocca announced that a victory this weekend could lift his team (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)



Despite being the last place in the table in the Liga MX, Atlas is motivated to face the UANL Tigers. The Argentine coach Diego Cocca He said that a victory this weekend could lift his team to rebuild the road in the season.

“It is clear that Tigers have been playing together for many years, with the same coach, then the players who are going to play the same, we have a lot of respect and care for them, but it can be an extra motivation, because playing against them and doing it well can motivate a lot, “he commented at a press conference this Thursday.

For the good fortune of the people of Guadalajara, the cats arrived in Guadalajara with the absences of two great references in his establishment. One of them is the scorer Andre Pierre Gignac, who is recovering from a torn hip, and the other is the successful coach Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti, who will serve his match penalty for smoking in the stadium last match.

For the good fortune of the people of Guadalajara, the cats arrived in Guadalajara with the absences of two great references in their squad (Photo: Twitter / @TigresOficial)

The Argentine strategist assured that the squad is eager to start with the victories in this championship. He pointed out that from the board they are supporting them so that the players feel the support to go find the three points.

“If God wants it, it can happen this Saturday, which is what we are looking for and everything will improve. We are aware that no one was thinking of losing both gamesIt was not what we wanted, what we were looking for, on the contrary, but it’s reality, we have to face it and think about the game on Saturday ”, he stressed.

And is that the red and black did not have the best start in the semester, when they fell to Monterrey (0-2) and Querétaro (1-0). As a result, Cocca acknowledged that technical directors are responsible for the stumbling blocks.

“Our job is to try to take the pressure off the players, convince them to get their full potential, We are convinced that its potential has not yet come to light, we are finishing meeting all the players and we seek the confidence to bring out the team that we are ”, he added.

The Argentine strategist indicated that he has confidence in the process he is leading (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)



Despite the complicated situation, the Argentine strategist pointed out that you have confidence in the process you lead. He noted that he is focused for the team to walk, as they need to get out of the bottom of the table as soon as possible.

“In the emotional aspect I am stronger than ever, with a lot of energy, focused on the team, in the goal of playing how we all want to play and It is not what is happening in the games “he explained.

The South American indicated that the Foxes have not shown bad performances, although the results are not favorable. He admitted that he is frustrated with his poor start to the season, but reiterated that he hopes his charges will put that behind him as they enter the field.

The rojinegros did not have the best start to the semester, when they fell to Monterrey and Querétaro (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)



“We are having, as in the preseason, very good weeks and in the games we could not make all this noticeable. It’s frustrating and we’re trying to turn it around for the boys to jump onto the pitch, break free, play the best they can play that we know it can be much better”, He concluded.

The match between red and black and felines it will be this saturday January 23 at 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time). The stage will be the Jalisco Stadium and the television broadcast will be in charge of IZZI.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC

Alex Castro victim of the “clean” in Cruz Azul and signs with Atlético Nacional

Coronavirus outbreak at Club América: Memo Ochoa, Nicolás Benedetti and Richard Sánchez tested positive

Atlético de San Luis knows of Chivas’ urgency for a victory, but wants to surprise

Puebla also expressed annoyance over the rescheduling of matches due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Rayados