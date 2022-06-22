Diego Godín arrived in the country to join Vélez and excited River fans with a phrase about the future of Luis Suárez

*The arrival of Diego Godín to Argentina to join the Fortín

The wait is over. In the midst of a bumpy start in the Professional League, the Uruguayan defender Diego Godín arrived in the country to join as a brand new reinforcement of Velez. With the illusion intact, the experienced center-back expressed his satisfaction and confidence in accepting the proposal from the Liniers club to face the challenge of playing in Argentine soccer.

“I know I can give Vélez a lot and Vélez can give me a lot. It’s a nice opportunity, I’m really looking forward to it”, said the former Atlético de Madrid player at an impromptu press conference held at the Jorge Newbery Airportminutes after their arrival.

The defender of 36 yearshe will search in the equipment of his compatriot Alexander “Cacique” Medina the continuity that did not have in Brazil (nine games in six months) to get to the World Cup in Qatar 2022. “I’m going to work with the idea of ​​reaching the first leg with River”, assured the charrúa in relation to the meeting corresponding to the Copa Libertadores Round of 16 that will be played Wednesday 29 at the José Amalfitani.

“I got calls from Cacique. I have known him for a long time, we have a friendship, I know the way he works, of living day to day and it is a nice opportunity to come to work here. We are fully in tune with him”, affirmed the former center-back of the mattress.

Godin assured that he only received the offer of Velez to come to Argentine soccer and praised the team led by Medina: “EIt is a young team, with a lot of heart and I hope to be able to contribute from humility, work and example; that’s what I promise the club and the fans”. But before leaving he also left a phrase that excited the fans of the Millionaire: “The chances that Luis Suárez goes to River are. already talked to Marcelo Gallardo and I know that he is evaluating all the possibilities. Now he is very calm resting, because he knows that it will be 5 very intense months, but I think he and Edinson (Cavani) are going to take into account what will happen this year to get to the World Cup well. Likewise, when I asked him, he didn’t want to tell me anything. If we were to cross paths Monumentalwe’ll get sparks”

The former Atlético de Madrid, who played for more than 14 years in Europe, arrives to reinforce the Velez defense, which was weakened after captain Lautaro Giannetti was injured.

