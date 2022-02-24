Diego junior, without concessions: the only thing that made Maradona suffer, the big mistake of the environment and the family, and the fury against those who criticized him

Maradona and Diego junior, at the peace party organized by Pope Francis, in 2016 (Claudio Pasquazi/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

On the threshold of a special match between Naples and Barcelonafor the second leg of the Europa League round of 16, diego juniorson of the legendary Maradona (who knew how to defend the jacket of the two institutions) gave an in-depth interview to daily As, in which he did not avoid any sensitive topic: from his relationship with his father, the controversy surrounding the world champion with the Argentine team, and the decisions that could have helped him avoid his fatal outcome, in November 2020. “The best player after him can’t even clean his boots”he sentenced, among the most outstanding phrases.

THE MAIN DEFINITIONS OF DIEGO JUNIOR

His idol beyond Maradona

“ Pablo Aimar, my great idol . Well, taking out my old man, obviously. The truth is that I am a fan of the teams that Guardiola trains because I like how Guardiola trains. But my teams are Napoli or River”.

In what harmed him to carry the surname Maradona

“I would have lived my life normally, as I do, even if my last name had been Esposito. I grew up here with this last name, and it was never a problem for me. It was certainly not an advantage, quite the opposite. But it doesn’t change me to be surnamed Maradona or otherwise. I had to win things twice instead of once ”.

Why did he not stand out as a professional player?

“The truth is that I knew how to play football, but knowing how to play football is not enough. I had very difficult moments in my life when I was 15 or 16 years old, when you have to give everything for football. I did not give everything at that time and I lost the opportunities that I had. What happened? Many things. Maybe I was wrong… We can’t go back. I’m happy with what I got…”.

His fury against those who criticized Diego as a coach

“He was a great motivator and he understood football. He knew how to read the games. In that, he taught me a lot about the relationship with the players. In the end, a lot of people talked about him not being a good coach. But where he went, he did well. In the 2010 World Cup, Argentina played well. Germany at that time was superior. He went to Dorados and played two finals with a normal team. And he caught it in the rest area. Gymnastics saved him, and no one wanted to take that team. And he caught it. With Al Wasl he also did well. With Fujairah, they were on the verge of promotion with a team where the goalkeeper was a firefighter by profession. He did well. What happens is that the most beautiful sport in this world when my old man was alive was hitting him. And this bothered me a lot. Above all, from people who didn’t even know what the ball was ”.

“His best talent as a coach, the relationship with the players. He had a barbaric relationship. He did a lot of things for his players. I have not been with any player who was under his command who spoke ill of him. No one. I still talk to some Gymnastics players and they tell me that they miss him and that they would like to have him as a coach. As a person, he had a very big heart, too much. She was a very good person. Too good. That’s why they took advantage of him . It was the complete opposite of what was coming out.”

Diego is coach of Napoli United, of the Italian Eccelenza, and hosts a radio program (IG: @diegomaradonajunior)

The big mistake of his environment and the family of Ten

“ For me, the moment we went wrong is when he left Dubai. He in Dubai lived a wonderful life. He lived quietly, no one broke his balls . Maybe we are wrong. Come on, it’s not my fault. But we still had to be more firm that it stay there. But it’s over. but it is not very important to talk about something that has already happened.

The only thing that made Maradona suffer

” The only thing that made me suffer from my old man is that he didn’t know how to choose friends. . That’s true. I talked to him a lot when I was alone with him. Many people don’t know that, but many times they didn’t leave him alone. There was always someone listening to talk. But I did tell him. I am calm because I told him the people that I liked and that I did not like . But she deeply respected him because life was his and he chose it. I was nobody to choose his life. Since I don’t like that they choose my life, I don’t choose anyone’s”.

