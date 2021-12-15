Diego Lainez already has Spanish nationality almost three years after arriving at Betis

Mexican midfielder Diego Lainez (l), of Real Betis, in a file image. EFE / Jose Manuel Vidal



Betis’ Mexican midfielder Diego Lainez has obtained Spanish nationality and, with this, ceases to occupy a position as an extra-community player in the Betic team, the entity has informed vediblanca.

Lainez now has dual Hispanic-Mexican nationality almost three years after arriving at Betis, which signed him until 2024 in January 2019 in an operation in which the Verdiblanco team paid some USD 15 million to America from Mexico.

The Villahermosa midfielder has sworn the Spanish Constitution at a time when he is gradually entering the dynamics of the Chilean Manuel Pellegrini after two and a half months of recovery from the double ankle sprain that occurred with his country’s team at the Tokyo Olympics on August 6.

Diego Lainez has so far completed 215 minutes in the six games he has played this season, in which he has scored a goal.

Diego Lainez’s tantrum when he was substituted in the match against Celtic

Mexican midfielder Diego Lainez, in a file image. EFE / Fernando Russian



The Real Betis of the Spanish league participated in the UEFA Europa League. The Green and white they faced the Celtic of Scotland in lthe 6th journey of the group stage. The team where he plays Andrés Guarded and Diego Lainez culminated leader of the Group G and agreed to the next phase, for now they will wait for a draw to define who they will meet in the round of 16 of the international tournament. The one who showed discontent when leaving the exchange within the game was Wool.

Ran the minute 64 of the party when Manuel Pellegrini decided to replace the Americanist youth squad and instead enter Sergio Canales. The Mexican soccer player made a “Tantrum” to know the decision. As he left the field, he shook hands with the Spanish player for whom he was substituted but denied the greeting before a member of the coaching staff. For what annoyed he went straight to the locker room and did not wait to see the final result of the game, where in the end they fell 3 to 2.

In this way, the South American strategist looked for a replacement and refresh the team, because at minute 3 of the first half they were already losing 1 to 0. So after the first 20 minutes of the second half replaced Lainez and sought to tie the match. The match for the former Eagles of America player was not entirely positive, since at the minute 24 was cautioned and the sanction could have been the answer to his substitution.

Soccer Football – Europa League – Group G – Celtic v Real Betis – Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain – December 9, 2021 Celtic’s Liel Abada in action with Real Betis’ Diego Lainez REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

At the match, Wool He was able to finish off the goal twice, while he had a shot from the area. Added a total of 30 passes in the 63 minutes played. He received four fouls and lost the ball in a while. In the Europa League he has been able to appear in three of the six matches that Sevilla have had. Against Leverkusen played 45 minutes; against Ferncvaros He was able to add 24 minutes and today he added 63 minutes against Celtic. The strategist of Betis gave a chance to Wool. The 21-year-old had a clear scoring opportunity and let it go.

On the other hand, in the local tournament he has hardly been able to play 96 minutes in the 16 matches that have been played in LaLiga. So the lack of participation has cost him even in the calls to the Mexican Soccer Team. The Betis coach recently clarified the reason for Diego’s lack of regularity in Betis’s starting box. The Verderones are in the third general position of the table with 30 points.

“It is because there are 25 other players in the squad. The square is well covered by his companions. Unfortunately Diego had a long recovery from his ankle injury. When the coaching staff sees him recovered and at an important level he will have his chance like all players. For now he will have to work, wait for his opportunity and demonstrate ”.

