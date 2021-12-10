Diego Lainez clarified the supposed tantrum that he starred in the Europa League

Diego Lainez saw action on Matchday 6 of the UEFA Europa League with Real Betis. (Photo: Russell Cheyne / Reuters)

The Mexican midfielder, Diego Lainez, was taken into account for the last duel of the group stage from Europa League against the Celtic from Scotland. His team, the Real Betis Balompié from Spain fell by a marker of 3 a 2. The youth squad of America was headline in the meeting and replaced at 63 ′, action that seemed he did not think so, as he went straight to the locker room.

Before a possible anger on the part of Lainez, the footballer came out to clarify through his account Twitter the reason why he went straight to the locker room after leaving the field of play.

“I got into the showers to bathe because of the cold and I returned after 5 minutes to continue watching my team’s game,” Diego wrote.

The native of Villahermosa, Tabasco had a good performance. But nevertheless, he was admonished to the 24 minutes of the match, after a rough play with the Celtic midfielder, Ismaila Soro. After receiving a foul from the Mexican, the rival released a slap at shoulder height; the central referee of the match decided to admonish both elements.

Diego Lainez suffered an ankle injury at the Olympics that took him away from the courts for 2 months. (Photo: Amr Abdallah Dalsh / Reuters)

Later, at minute 60, the Aztec soccer player had a great shot on goal, but failed to score on his attempted goal. Then at 63′ the coach of the Sevillian team, Manuel Pellegrini, chose to change it from the field to enter Spanish, Sergio Canales.

However, after this action by Pellegrini during Betis’s defeat against Celtic, Diego Lainez could not control his character and exploded after exiting change in the complementary part. Even, left with outstretched hand to a member of the coaching staff. Subsequently, he went to the dressing room and during his way through the tunnel he could be observed kick some objects.

Throught social media they shared various videos with the fragments in which they captured the moment in Diego leaves, annoyed, the play field.

On the other hand, the substitution was not taken in the best way by Lainez, who in the absence of 27 minutes to finish the game made the decision to head to the locker room. It is worth mentioning that Diego has returned to receive more minutes in his stay with the whole of the city of Sevilla, since you received your medical release by a Ankle injury.

His compatriot Andrés Guarded, did not see action in this match. (Photo Twitter / @ AGuardado18)

Despite this, he still has not managed to secure a solid position in the starting box, a situation that could be making him desperate for the end of the first part of the season in Europe. They had to pass two months to return to action on the field of play, after the injury suffered during the Tokyo Olympics 2021 with the Selection of Mexico and took him away from the courts.

Finally, the Mexican returned barely in the Matchday 3 of the UEFA Europa League, when the team led by Manuel Pellegrini faced off against the Bayern Leverkusen from Bundesliga in Germany, which culminated in the distribution of points after a one-point tie.

Betis finished the Group Stage of the Europa League with a 3-2 defeat in the Glasgow Stadium in Scotland. In this game the two teams no longer played anything, since they had already defined the positions without the option to modify them after the result. The Celtic team finished in third position, despite being eliminated, their entry into the Conference League and the Spanish painting in second, what is it worth to go to the next phase European competition.

KEEP READING:

Diego Lainez’s tantrum when he was substituted in the match against Celtic

Become older adults: this is how León’s referents presented the project “La Esmeralda”

This is how Cuauhtémoc Blanco expressed himself about the possible transfer of Sebastián Córdova to Chivas