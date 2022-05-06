Diego Lainez could return to Mexican soccer in the 2022 Opening

Club América would be interested in a loan for Diego Lainez from Betis (Photos: Gettyimages)

The arrival of Qatar World Cup 2022 It has motivated the players of the qualified teams to play more minutes in their clubs and get a place in the definitive squad of their representatives. Diego Lainez, young promise of Mexican soccer, would find himself in that situation, so a loan from Real Betis of Spanish football could benefit him. In that sense, a Mexican soccer manager would have directed a negotiation to return him to the MX League.

According to information from Gibrán Araige, a reporter for TUDNthe Club América would be interested in having the services again from the native of Villahermosa, Tabasco. Even the sports president Santiago Baths would have traveled to Seville in recent weeks to learn about the conditions of the player, Real Betis and finalize a possible loan for the Opening 2022.

Unlike the 2020-21 season, the presence of Diego Lainez in the Betis line-ups has been notably less. Having played 21 games in that year, in the 2021-22 campaign he has barely added seven appearances without recording goals or assists. For this reason, his return to Mexican soccer could be the solution to the lack of game minutes under the command of Manuel Pellegrini.

Diego Lainez could return to Mexico due to the lack of minutes in Spain (Photo: Instagram/@diego_lainez)

Another of the situations that have motivated the negotiation and the interest of the Coapa board, as well as the player himself, is the demand of Gerardo Martino. And it is that the Tata would have set as a condition that the Tabascan have more continuity in your club to reach their best level ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The return to America could be an incentive for appear in the final call.

Baños’s trip to the Iberian country involved only the offer of the team from Mexico City to the one from Seville and the first talk with Diego Lainez, that is to say that no deal has been finalized. According to information from Mauricio Pedroza, of ESPNthe Verdiblanco directors will discuss the offer and they will hold a meeting in the week of May 9 to 14, 2022 to make the decision about the possible loan.

And it is that the scenario for the youth squad to return to the club that formed him could represent various difficulties. One of the main interests of the Betis team is that the youth continues disputing minutes in the European continent, for which it could give priority to the same offer from teams in the old continent. The goal of such a position would be seek the development of the player in one of the best sports environments.

Diego Lainez was a Tokyo 2020 medalist with Mexico (Photo: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/REUTERS)

After being crowned in the 2018 Opening tournament with the Águilas del América, Diego Lainez had the opportunity to emigrate to Spain with the team where Andrés Guardado plays. It was thus that he set out to compete for a place in one of the best leagues in the world under the command of Quique Setién.

His qualities and young age took relevance and expectation among the followers of Real Betis. Nevertheless, He has not managed to consolidate himself in the starting lineup due to the internal competition of the campus. His best season, that is, the one in which he had the most appearances, was the 2020-21. A year earlier it accumulated 15, a situation that contrasts with the current period where He has barely had seven participations with the first team.

Despite the little participation with Betis, Lainez has not ceased to be part of the calls with the Mexican National Team. It was even a fundamental piece for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. In that sense, the accumulation of more game minutes in the second half of 2022 will be a argument in his favor to be part of the Tricolor in Qatar 2022.

