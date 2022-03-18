Diego Lainez, the surprise of Betis to reach extra time in the Europa League

Diego Lainez caused a post in extra time of the match between Betis and Eintracht Frankfurt (Video: Twitter/@FoxSportsMX)

The Real Betis visited this Thursday the field of Eintracht de Frankfurt in Germany to seek a comeback and try to reach the quarterfinals of the Europa Leagueso he lined up his starting point guard for the match and came out victorious.

The surprise for Mexico occurred 20 minutes into the second half, because because they were still below in the global scoreboard, the coach Manuel Pellegrini decided to bet on Diego Lainezwho had been completely relegated to the bench in recent months.

To the joy of the American youth squad, after joining the Verdiblanco team they achieved the agonizing draw with which they agreed to extra time, because although they did not participate in the play, it was with his presence on the pitch that Betis was able to turn to the German goal.

Diego Lainez entered the Europa League as a change with Real Betis (Photo: Twitter/@FoxSportsMX)

The goal of the global tie (2-2) was scored by Borja Iglesias at minute 90, after a spectacular cross from Nabil Fekir for a play conceived on the left side, in which Lainez served as a spectator due to its radically opposite position.

The best of the Mexican came in extra time, when he managed to unbalance on the right side and take a dangerous shot, but it was deflected so that Iglesias himself finished off with a header and crashed the ball into the crossbar.

This action could mean the decisive advantage in the match; however, the ball could not enter the nets and they were tied until minute 120. Just before penalties Martin Hinteregger He took advantage of a poor start by Rui Silva and scored the winning goal for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Diego Lainez, soccer player for Real Betis Balompié in La Liga in Spain (Photo: Instagram/@diego_lainez)

