Diego Luna and Stellan Skarsgård in the new exclusive preview of “Andor”, series of “Star Wars”

Cassian Andor and Rael Luthen in their first meeting in the series. (DisneyPlus)

This new production belonging to the universe of Star Wars will train next Wednesday, September 21 and less than a month after its premiere, Disney+ will begin to release more material from the fiction that will be set before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. As seen in the trailers, the story will focus specifically on the character of Cassian Andor (diego moon) before being a member of the rebellion.

In the exclusive clip released this Wednesday, Andor meets Rael Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) to plan the robbery in the bowels of the Empire on which the plot of this new Lucasfilm production will revolve. The most important phrase of all the material is finally the one that advances what will be seen in the series: “To steal from the Empire, you have to enter there as if you were one more.”

This is what a revolution looks like. (DisneyPlus)

Set approximately five years before the events of Rogue Onethe producers announced that the fiction will have two seasons of 12 episodes each and three will be released from September 21 through the platform Disney+while the remaining nine will be released one by one on a weekly basis.

Andor, since its announcement and more since the Star Wars Celebration, carries a good expectation and some of the details is that Cassian will pretend to be a prisoner to extract information from an agent inside a huge factory where a secret project of the Empire is being worked on, which is known as “Project Stardust”, which has the objective of serving as a weapon to destroy planets with a single shot. Something that sounds extremely familiar. In turn, it will have a parallel story that will address issues of Andor’s life.

It will be set five years before the events of “Rogue One.” (DisneyPlus)

The one starring Diego Luna is the fourth series presented by Lucasfilm in the era Disney and it was confirmed that it will be the longest so far with 12 episodes in its first installment and that it will cover the first year of the story that is thought to take place in five years, so the second season will take the other four.

the mexican actor diego moon will be in charge of bringing Cassian Andor to life again, the character who joined the Rebellion and served as one of the protagonists in Rogue Onethe film that works as a prequel to Star Wars: A New Hope. In an environment far from the Jedi, but in a galaxy equally ravaged by the mistreatment of the imperial regime, this agent will show that, despite initially refusing, he has everything to become one of his legends.

The production will premiere in September. (DisneyPlus)

The official synopsis says that the series focuses on the journey of Cassian Andor in discovering the difference it can make in the fight against the Empire, and in turn, introduces the growing rebellion and how people and planets became involved after the destruction of Andor’s home planet.

Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Genevieve O’Reilly will also star in the series featuring the destruction of the homeworld of Cassian before meeting him later as an adult and then becoming involved in what would later become the rebellion.

Andor premieres with three episodes on September 21 in Disney+.

