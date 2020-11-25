Diego Maradona, who hit the ‘Greatest Goal of the Century’ after ‘scoring goals by hand’ on the football field, was considered magical

Diego Maradona Dies: Argentina’s legendary footballer Diego Maradona has passed away. At the age of 60, Diego Maradona, one of the greatest football players, has said goodbye to the world. Diego Maradona was born on October 30, 1960. There were great players in the football field, but there was no one like Diego Maradona. Diego Maradona is widely regarded as the best and greatest player of all time. Not only football lovers, Diego Maradona’s fans are also those who do not understand football or belong to other sports. The departure of Diego Maradona is a big loss for the game. Also Read – After the birthday celebration, veteran footballer Diego Maradona had to be admitted to the hospital, know what is the reason

Diego Maradona scored 34 goals in his international career playing for Argentina. From 1977 to 1994, he played 91 international matches. He played for Argentina Junior from 1976–1981 and scored 115 goals in 167 matches. Playing on behalf of many of the best clubs in the world, he proved himself in such a way that people started considering him as magical. He used to play on the field as an attacking midfielder / second striker. He retired from the game on his 37th birthday in 1997.

Diego who set the ‘goal of hand’

Diego who set the 'goal of hand'

Diego Maradona's two goals are considered the most memorable. His two goals against England in the World Cup quarter-finals in 1986 made him a legend. One of these goals is called Goal of Hand. A goal with a hand in the football field surprised the world. FIFA World Cup clashed against England on June 22, 1986. Just after 50 minutes of the match, Diego touched the ball with his hand while scoring the goal, but no one, including the referee, could see it at the time and the goal was added to Argentina's account. After the match, Diego had said that this goal was touched by my head and by God's hand. This goal after Diego's statement Hand of goal where did it go.

It was like ‘Goal of Century’

There was another miracle in this match. It also included Diego Maradona. Diego Maradona scored a goal by beating five England players while walking a distance of about 60 yards just minutes after the goal off hand. He dodged the goalkeeper charismatically. This goal is called ‘Goal of Century’. This goal scored by Diego Maradona 34 years ago is still considered the most memorable goal in the history of football. Argentina defeated England in this match. Seeing these two goals of Diego Maradona, the world still remains shocked.