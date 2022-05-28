Diego Maradona’s shocking message recreated with artificial intelligence: “Don’t forget me because I carry you in my heart”

Diego Maradona message through artificial intelligence

“Before I say goodbye, I would like to tell you that soccer is still the most beautiful and healthiest sport in the world. And yes, I’m not going to lie to you, I’m excited about the next World Cup, like all of you. I hope that football will give us Argentines joy again. Hopefully we can celebrate again like in 86, we deserve it. We deserve it, guys. And I ask you a favor: do not forget me, because I carry you in my heart ”.

The video moves, shakes, excites and impresses. It is as if he had revived Maradona in his version of Mexico 86. The voice, more similar to the one he had after his retirement, was replicated by a computer synthesizer. And who was in charge of the animation was the creative agency Genoshawho provided details on this issue.

“It is a logistical delirium, of image, sound, lighting, visual and auditory curatorship”explained Martín Rabaglia, CEO of Genosha and intellectual author of the audiovisual creation that was inspired by the documentary by Asif Kapadia Diego Maradona. Rebel, Hero, Hustler, God. Through artificial intelligence, the agency managed to recreate the image and synthesize the voice to give life to an avatar of Diego that interacts and answers questions from the attendees. The experience was also completed with the possibility of leaving a recorded message in the cabin to be transferred to heaven.

“The documentary aroused enormous interest in me about Diego’s life. It also helped me a lot to think about what Diego has to say and how to put together the interactivity between the avatar and the person. When the day of the presentation arrived, we achieved a result that I am proud of, because the experience is just as we imagined it. Diego’s avatar is a teaser, but day by day we are going to train it so that it has more content and greater interaction. Already what is madness is achieved and the challenge complete”, Rabaglia expanded.

The video was played in the frame of the presentation of a plane in tribute to Diego Maradona that will travel to the Qatar World Cup 2022, at the Morón Airport located in the town of Castelar. The event was attended by different personalities from the sports, artistic and business world, including the daughters of the Diez Dalma and Giannina Maradona.

“It is a pride to be able to present this type of experience in our country, demonstrating the level and capabilities of the creative and technological teams. It seems to us to be a clear example of technology put at the service of people, to create unique and unforgettable spaces”, said Anahí Genari, director of operations at Genosha. The production was led by Marcelo Valencia and Gala Cacchione in co-production with Maximiliano Gallo and the general supervision of Gastón Kolker, CEO of Give&Get.

