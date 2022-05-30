Diego Schwartzman lost to Novak Djokovic and was eliminated in the round of 16 at Roland Garros

*Highlights of Djokovic’s win over Schwartzman

Diego Schwartzman took on a tough challenge Roland Garros when he appeared in the round of 16 against Novak Djokovicmaximum favorite and current champion of the Grand Slam French. The littleLocated in the 16th place in the ATP world rankingsuffered before the hierarchy of Nole on the court Suzanne Lenglen of the Parisian complex located in Bois de Boulogneand the first set vanished with a resounding 6-1 in favor of the experienced singlista of Belgrade.

In the second quarter, the Argentine had a notorious reaction and came to the top 3-0but Djokovic always is Djokovic. At the moment the wounded bear He appeared to be on his knees, took out his claws and matched the clash until he reversed the score and directed his victory with the 6-3 in his favor. Despite the efforts of the littlethe Serb took 6 straight games and began to settle the fight quickly.

Therefore, in the third set the world number one once again exposed all his talent and closed the commitment with another 6-3. “He didn’t make things easy for me. Schwartzman. He is a great player and a great person. The conditions were not favorable, but he had a good game, ”said the Serb after sealing his qualification for the quarterfinals.

In 2 hours and 15 minutes of gameplaythe man from Buenos Aires had good moments but failed in other key moments to put a solid rival in trouble, who sent a serious message to his competitors about his intentions to conquer the French Grand Slam again.

Djokovic carried out an impeccable campaign with victories without giving up a set over the Japanese Yoshihito Nishioka (99), the Slovak Alex Molcan (38), Slovenian Aljaz Body (195) and now the little Schwartzman. Once again, the Balkan surpassed the Argentine as he had done the previous six times they were face to face: US Open 2014, Roland Garros 2017, Rome 2019 and 2020 in the final, Australia 2020 and the same year in the group stage of the Masters played in London.

Djokovic will play in the next instance against the Spanish Rafael Nadal (5), 13 times champion at Roland Garros, who suffered to beat the Canadian in five sets Félix Auger Aliassime (9) at center court Philippe Chatrier.

Other attractive matches that he proposes on Sunday in Paris are the ones that will encourage the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz (6) with Russian Karen Khachanov (25) and German Alexander Zverev (3) against the surprising Spanish Bernabe Zapata Miralles (131), who came through the rankings and had the pleasure of winning three matches.

In the women’s box, Leylah Fernandez and the Italian Martina Trevisan they became the first tennis players qualified for the quarterfinals. The Canadian, finalist of the last US Opendefeated the American in an intense match Amanda Anisimovasemifinalist in Paris in 2019, for 6-3, 4-6 y 6-3, and in the next instance the young woman from 19 yearswhich has reached this stage after achieving the impressive number of 23 ‘breaks’ in his first four gameswill be measured against the Italian who defeated the Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich by 7-6 (12/10) y 7-5.

