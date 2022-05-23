Diego Schwartzman overcame a tough battle against Russian Andrey Kuznetsov and advanced to the second round at Roland Garros

*The best plays of Peque’s debut at Roland Garros

Diego Schwartzman15th favorite, became the first Argentine to advance to the second phase of Roland Garrosafter beating the Russian with effort in his debut Andrey Kuznetsov for 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 and 6-2 in 2 hours and 41 minutes. The little displayed an irregular performance but finally raffled the premiere against a rival located in the 227th place in the world ranking, who enteredhe second Grand Slam of the year from qualifying.

“We have to be realist, I didn’t feel very comfortable today There’s nothing wrong. had to win Playing at Roland Garros on a Sunday is extra pressure because you think that if you lose, it’s almost as if you didn’t play in the tournament.”, he shared in a note with ESPN After his 50th major tournament victory.

“I didn’t have a good day,” he added, “it cost me. He came with a hip problem, the issue of mobility was very difficult for him and it was a strange match from my side. I have to correct several things, luckily I have two days for the next game”.

The Argentine admitted that “it wasn’t fine” at its premiere, which was felt “bothersome” in the second set when “things didn’t work out”, but rescued the performance improvement in the third and fourth set, which allowed him to close the victory after wasting three matches points. In the next phase, he will have the Spanish as his opponent Jaume Munar (91), who in his engagement eliminated the German Daniel Altmaier (54) by 6-1, 6-2, 4-6 y 6-2.

“We played many times, we trained together in Mallorca recently. He is a great fighter, very neat, he was always a tough rival”, he said about the Majorcan, whom he won all four matches on the professional circuit, three of them on clay (Córdoba 2020, Buenos Aires 2021 and 2022).

Schwarztman29 years old, disputes this season his ninth Roland Garroswhere was semifinalist in 2020 and twice reached the quarterfinals (2018 and 2021). On Sunday, the porteño also appeared Ugo Carabelli (154), emerged from the “qualy” and debutant in a main draw of a Grand Slambefore the Russian Aslan Karatsev (39) in the third turn of court 12.

The Cordovan John Ignatius Londoner (141), finally, will play to a full stadium against the tennis player of the moment, the Spanish Carlos Alcaraz (6) in a game scheduled in the fourth turn of the central court Philippe Chatrier. The winner will play in the next round against the Spaniard Albert Ramos (42) or the Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis (85).

The rest of the participating Argentine tennis players (Sebastian Baez, Federico Coria, Federico Delbonis, Francisco Cerundolo, Tomas Etcheverry, Facundo Bagnis, Santiago Rodriguez Taverna and Pedro Cachin) await their debut on Monday.

KEEP READING

Naomi Osaka returned to Roland Garros and spoke about the episode that marked her abrupt departure

The ATP and the WTA announced that Wimbledon will not distribute points due to the exclusion of Russians and Belarusians

Suspicions of corruption for bets at Roland Garros: they investigate a player after a controversial defeat