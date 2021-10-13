Diego Schwartzman paid a special tribute to “La Scaloneta” after his victory against Daniel Evans in Indian Wells

Peque remembered the Argentine soccer team

Diego Schwartzman advanced to the knockout stages of the Masters 1000 Indian Wells after beating the British in three sets Daniel Evans (5-7, 6-4 and 6-0). Thus, on Wednesday he will face the Norwegian Casper Ruud for a place in the quarterfinals of the American tournament.

But at the time of signing in the camera, like every winner of the match, Peque, 29, remembered the Argentine soccer team. A fan of the N ° 5 ball, surely from the hotel he will have enjoyed the Albiceleste victory by 3 to 0 against Uruguay, from the hotel, for the South American Qualifiers on the way to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The native of Villa Crespo took the fibrón and, Instead of offering his signature as a corollary of victory, he wrote “La Escaloneta” with three exclamation marks, a fact that even surprised the commentators of ESPN. It is not the first time that the Argentine makes a football allusion after a success. In August, after beating Frenchman Benoit Paire at the Toronto Masters 1000, he dedicated the celebration to Messi, who was then moving to PSG. “Leo and Paris … Wow”, left his opinion.

Peque is also a fan of Boca Juniors. ““ I am sick from Boca, thousands of times I have gotten up at 4 in the morning to watch a game. I enjoy tennis but there are other things that I like more. I would give everything to play in the Bombonera”, He confessed in March, in an interview with ESPN.

Schwartzman, an eleventh seed at Indian Wells, overcame an adverse first set to gradually dominate his opponent, who ran out of gas in the final period. Despite committing six double faults, he was able to take advantage of his first serve, beating his rival with 67% by 55%.

Peque’s best actions against Evans

Schwartzman staged a comeback for the second consecutive game, although in his previous presentation the definition had more epic content. Against Maxime Cressy, number 145 and coming from the classification, he ended up winning by 6-2, 3-6 and 7-5. Without displaying his best tennis, he put on a show of mental strength in the third set, when he was down 5-4 and had to lift two match points.

Against Evans, he stumbled in the first set, but then he was forceful. Perhaps he wanted to emulate the soccer team, which suffered before three Uruguayan situations in the first half hour of the game (Dra Martínez replied) and then overwhelmed his rival to dream of securing the ticket for Qatar …

