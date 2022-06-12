Diego Schwartzman: “The nicest thing that happened to me is being a contemporary of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic”

Diego Schwartzman is the best Argentine tennis player today (Photo: Reuters)

Diego Schwartzman is a clear example of improvement in the world of tennis. For many years, he lived with prejudice due to his height (he is 1.70 meters tall) and the difficulties that this could present in his professional career. However the little turned a deaf ear to those who did not believe in him and, based on effort and talent, managed to establish himself as the best Argentine tennis player and within the first 15 of the world ranking.

A few days before beginning his Wimbledon preparation tour, Schwartzman spoke exclusively with Infobae about his personal and professional present, his goals for the rest of the season and about the eternal debate that divides tennis lovers: Who is the best in history, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic?

— You had another good performance at the last Roland Garros. What is so special about the tournament that you usually find your best tennis there?

— Roland Garros has something different, beyond being a Grand Slam and how special it is for Latinos. I think it’s a feeling we all have. Then, obviously, you have to get on the field and win. It is not enough only with the feeling, but I think that since my beginnings I felt very comfortable with the conditions in which they play at Roland Garros. I think that the tennis player has a certain DNA in his blood and there are tournaments in which he coincides, with which he gets along well. Many times there are tennis players who repeat being champion in certain tournaments, who do well for many years in the same place. Then there are other tournaments in which you don’t feel so comfortable, perhaps because of the conditions, what you do off the court, the distraction you may have walking around the city, the weather. I think all of this has a great influence, although it may not seem like it, when it comes to performance and Paris, in that sense, generates in me that it performs very well sportingly. Luckily I was always able to transfer it to the field. It is a very special place for me since I was a child.

— What is Carlos Alcaraz here for today?

— I think he is here to compete with everyone. The things that he is achieving with the ease, in quotes, that he reached the quarterfinals in the first Grand Slam in which many people put him as the favorite, shows the wisdom and learning that he has been having for many years and what he trusts in his conditions. He has a very good and complete team around him, and that makes him stay very professional all the time. He has very clear goals, which makes him perform a lot on the field. I think that sooner or later, you never know, you will win a Grand Slam. In this Roland Garros he was close because he was the first to come as a candidate for the coming year, and he went very far. It’s not easy having that pressure on you. With more experience and more Grand Slams behind him, he is going to achieve very important things.

— After reaching the doubles final with John Isner at the Masters 1000 in Rome, did you talk about the possibility of continuing to play together?

– We are not talking about continuing to play. It was a fun fluke. We had been talking for many years about playing together at some point. For him, the clay court tour is not one where he aims to win the tournaments he plays. It coincided that perhaps a little more relaxed in Rome he told me to play together. We played, we had fun, we did very well, we had match point to win the tournament, we couldn’t, but we enjoyed it a lot. I don’t know if in the future we will play or not, but it is not in the plans for now.

Diego Schwartman and John Isner at the Masters 1000 in Rome. They are separated by 38 centimeters.

— What place does the Davis Cup occupy in your career?

— It was always a priority. I am very Argentinian and it comes from deep within me to play for my countryin this case the Davis Cup, but also the ATP Cup at the beginning of the year. Representing the country has something very different from what we feel on the circuit. It is something that amuses me a lot, it generates a lot of adrenaline and many very nice things beyond the results. Having the opportunity to represent Argentina is very nice.

— What is your goal for the rest of the season?

— The goal I always set in my head is try to improve what I did last year. Today in the ATP Race I am achieving it, improving the current ranking, so hopefully I can finish higher than I am, getting closer to the Top 10 again. I know that I still have to play better in some big tournaments, especially in the Masters 1000, where maybe I didn’t get the points that I had planned in my head, like in Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid and Rome. Those four tournaments were not the ones in which I competed the best, beyond the fact that I was playing well and that I lost matches in which I had match point. I think that is what I have to correct for the second part of the year in order to finish as high as possible in the ranking.

— You always talked about starting a family and retiring not too big. Now that you are close to 30, do you still think the same?

— Yes, that’s what I always thought and still think. I’m very good with Euge (his girlfriend of his). She also wants to start a family later. Today we are both at moments in our careers in which we take them as a priority. We are boys, we still want to travel, meet, do things. Having the responsibility of a family is something that we do not have in mind right now. Surely it will be more for when I am retiring and when she also wants to slow down professionally a little. As for the withdrawal, I don’t know when it will be. I am not one of those who thinks about making a very long career. Being South American causes you enormous wear when traveling, never being home, not being able to return, every week having to move from one place to another. That could cause you to decide not to do a very long race.

Diego Schwartzman greets Rafael Nadal after losing their Roland Garros 2021 quarterfinal match. Paris, France – June 9, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

— In your opinion, who is the best in history, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic?

— I always answer the same, The nicest thing that happened to me is being able to compete and be contemporary with them , see them on and off the pitch, train with them. It is very difficult to choose one because precisely when you meet them you realize how different they are, both on and off the field. That makes many people like one and many people another. Being a fellow tennis player the same thing happens. They are three unrivaled competitors at a sporting level, not only in tennis. There are very few sports that have this kind of athletes.

